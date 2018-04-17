Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: WD-40 Co. Has Raised Dividend for Six Consecutive Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 19, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on April 19, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on April 18, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on WDFC:

Dividend Declared

On March 20, 2018, WD-40 announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, payable April 30, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 20, 2018.

WD-40's indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.65% compared to the average dividend yield of 2.53% for the Basic Materials sector. The Company has raised dividend for six years in a row.

Dividend Insight

WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.53 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, WD-40 is forecasted to report earnings of $4.45 for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $2.16 per share.

As of February 28, 2018, WD-40's cash and cash equivalents totaled $36.50 million compared to $37.08 million as on August 31, 2017. For the six months ended February 28, 2018, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities came in at $21.15 million compared to $16.38 million for the year ago corresponding period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Earnings Results for WD-40

On April 05, 2018, WD-40 announced its second quarter fiscal 2018 results. The Company's net sales were $101.3 million for Q2 FY18, reflecting an increase of 5% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's year-to-date total net sales were $198.9 million, up 7% compared to the prior year's fiscal period. For Q2 FY18, WD-40 recorded net income of $14.8 million, up 20% on a y-o-y basis, while year-to-date net income advanced 14% to $27.4 million. The Company's earnings per share were $1.05 in Q2 FY18 compared to $0.87 per share for Q2 FY17, while year-to-date diluted earnings per share were $1.95 compared to $1.69 in the year ago same period.

About WD-40 Co.

WD-40 engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses. Headquartered in San Diego, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $381 million in fiscal year 2017 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 16, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, WD-40's stock rose 3.77%, ending the trading session at $136.20.

Volume traded for the day: 54.34 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.57%; previous three-month period - up 9.79%; past twelve-month period - up 32.49%; and year-to-date - up 15.42%

After yesterday's close, WD-40's market cap was at $1.90 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 39.01.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.59%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Specialty Chemicals industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

