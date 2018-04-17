Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Thor's Quarterly Revenues Surged 24%; EPS Advanced 23%

Stock Monitor: Winnebago Industries Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) ("Thor"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=THO. The Company reported its second quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on March 07, 2018. The recreational vehicle maker outperformed revenues expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), which also belongs to the Consumer Goods sector as the Company Thor Industries. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WGO

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Thor Industries most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=THO

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018, ended January 31, 2018, Thor announced revenues of $1.97 billion, up 24% compared to $1.59 billion in Q2 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.91 billion.

During Q2 FY18, Thor's gross profit increased 27.7% to $270.3 million on a y-o-y basis. As a result of the strength of revenues and production during the reported quarter, as well as operating efficiencies and process improvements attained in the past year, primarily by Jayco, the Company's gross profit margin increased to 13.7% in the reported quarter compared to 13.3% in the prior year's same period.

Thor's net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $79.8 million and $1.51, respectively, in Q2 FY18, compared to $64.8 million and $1.23, respectively, in Q2 FY17. The Company's EPS, adjusted for pre-tax expenses, were $1.92 in Q2 FY18; beating Wall Street's expectations of $1.82.

Segment Results

Towable RVs - During Q2 FY18, Thor's Towable RV segment's sales were $1.37 billion, up 26.9% from $1.08 billion in the prior year's comparable period, driven primarily by a continued strong demand for the Company's more affordably-priced travel trailers and fifth wheels.

The Towable RV segment's income before tax was $116.7 million, up 49.7% from $78.0 million in Q2 FY17. This increase was driven primarily by the increase in sales; improved gross margins due to improved operating efficiencies and process improvements, primarily by Jayco; decreased selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) as a percentage of revenues; and slightly lower amortization expenses.

The Towable RV segment's backlog increased $493.1 million, or 37.3%, to $1.82 billion compared to $1.32 billion at the end of Q2 FY17, reflecting the continued momentum and demand for the Company's travel trailers in advance of the spring selling season.

Motorized RVs - For Q2 FY18, Thor's Motorized RV segment's sales were $559.9 million, up 17.9% from $475.0 million in Q2 FY17. The increase in the Motorized RV segment's sales was a result of the ongoing growth in the Company's more moderately-priced gas Class A and Class C motorhomes, both of which continue to be in high demand by dealers and end consumers.

During Q2 FY18, the Motorized RV segment's income before tax was $37.5 million, up 31.8% from $28.5 million in Q2 FY17, driven primarily by the growth in motorized sales and improved gross margins due to improved operating efficiencies, primarily by Jayco.

The Motorized RV segment's backlog increased by $214.9 million, or 28.0%, to $981.8 million at the end of Q2 FY18 from $766.9 million in Q2 FY17, reflecting the continued strong demand for the Company's smaller, affordably-priced gas Class A and Class C motorhomes.

Cash Matters

As of January 31, 2018, Thor held $109.8 million of cash. During H1 FY18, the Company invested over $63.0 million on various capital projects that support its existing businesses and will further increase capacity across the Company's product lines, while working capital increased $118.0 million. Thor also continued to reduce the outstanding balance under its credit facility, paying down $65.0 million during H1 FY18 to exit with $80.0 million outstanding as of January 31, 2018, compared to $145.0 million outstanding as of July 31, 2017.

Subsequent to the end of Q2 FY18, Thor made a $46.9 million investment in a newly created joint venture, named TH2. TH2 was formed to own, improve, and sell innovative and comprehensive digital platforms throughout the RV marketplace. This investment was funded by cash on hand at the closing in early March 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 16, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Thor Industries' stock fell 2.48%, ending the trading session at $104.88.

Volume traded for the day: 1.71 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.03 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 17.30%

After yesterday's close, Thor Industries' market cap was at $5.58 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 12.03.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.41%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Recreational Vehicles industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors