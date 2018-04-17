At the EPOS international pediatric orthopedics meeting from April 11 to 14, 2018 in Oslo (Norway), the emphasis for WITTENSTEIN intens was on treatment techniques for young patients, involving the FITBONE for extremity correction and lengthening.

The EPOS (European Pediatric Orthopedic Society) Annual Meeting was held this year in Oslo. Presentations on a variety of pediatric orthopedics topics and various parallel symposiums were attended by a total of round about 700 people. The options which are available for correcting extremities and treating bone defects using active implants were discussed at length. FITBONE systems are not simply a successful method for extremity correction and lengthening; they also enable unique solutions for segment transport where the indications are more complicated, as two very interesting lectures at this year's Annual Meeting clearly showed.

Professors Rainer Baumgart (ZEM Germany, Munich) and Franck Accadbled (Hôpital des Enfants, Toulouse University Hospital) spoke about patients who have benefited from successful treatment with FITBONE systems following osteosarcoma or Ewing sarcoma resections. Both authors reported very good clinical and radiological outcomes. They each cited the technical reliability of the systems which were used and the avoidance of infections due to the treatment with fully implantable intramedullary nails as the biggest advantages.

Accadbled and Baumgart also provided answers to numerous questions from interested industry professionals in a series of "Meet the Expert" sessions. It was plain that treating young patients with such complex indications is likely to confront the attending physician with daunting challenges in many respects. It is therefore all the more important to have access to reliable treatment methods plus a wide range of products based on a mature technology platform. All in all, the versatile solutions featuring the FITBONEand the professional exchange of ideas and experiences met with wholehearted approval.

