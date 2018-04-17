Defence IQ Presents Countering Violent Extremism: How the Internet Facilitates the Propagation of Terrorist Narratives

LONDON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Defence IQ had the opportunity to interview Gregory Radabaugh, Director of the Joint Information Operations Warfare Center, and speaker at the event. In this exclusive interview, he provides a unique insight into the strategic advantages technology provides to these organisations, the place of information in their narrative, and the challenges allied forces encounter in defeating them.

Extremist organisations are reaching out to vulnerable audiences via the internet and social media platforms, promoting their own truth without being challenged. Social media has become the key element in the overall narrative warfare between allied forces and extremist organisations and there is an urgent need to understand and learn how best to use the platforms to gain an advantage on the adversary.

It is unclear where VEOs will be over the next 10 years, but they are not standing still. Ten years ago it was unimaginable that a VEO could hold and administer an area the size of Great Britain. The primary VEO modus operandi is to adapt to the seams and gaps in the cohesion and defenses of the US. To a large extent, VEOs will continue to adapt and evolve based on what society does and what technology enables society to do.

