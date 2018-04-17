Active-Investors: Free Research Report as H&R Block's Top-Line Growth of 8% Y-o-Y Outshone Forecasts

Stock Monitor: YogaWorks Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended January 31, 2018, H&R Block reported total revenues of $488.43 million, rising from the $451.88 million recorded at the end of Q3 FY17. The Company's total revenue numbers beat market expectations of $457 million. The Company attributed the growth in total revenues to the increased return volumes in both Assisted and DIY tax preparation businesses. The Company's service revenues were up to $388.77 million in Q3 FY18 from $361.40 million in Q3 FY17. Furthermore, the Company's royalty, product, and other revenues rose to $99.66 million in Q3 FY18 from $90.49 million in Q3 FY17.

The consumer tax services provider recorded a net loss from continuing operations of $242.93 million, or $1.16 loss per diluted share, in Q3 FY18 compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $101.21 million, or $0.49 loss per diluted share, in Q3 FY17. The rise in net loss from continuing operations was due to changes in the Company's effective tax rate, resulting from the recently-enacted federal corporate tax legislation. Moreover, Wall Street had expected a net loss from continuing operations of $1.33 loss per diluted share for Q3 FY18.

Operating Metrics

For the three months ended January 31, 2018, the Company spent $416.60 million on cost of revenues, up from $388.78 million in the prior year's same quarter. The Company incurred selling, general, and administrative expenses of $169.10 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $187.90 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's total operating expenses came in at $585.70 million during Q3 FY18, up from $576.67 million in Q3 FY17.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based Company's loss from continuing operations before income taxes narrowed to $120.81 million during Q3 FY18 from a loss from continuing operations before income taxes of $150.60 million in the previous year's comparable quarter. Furthermore, the Company reported negative earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations of $47.76 million in Q3 FY18 versus negative EBITDA from continuing operations of $79.50 million in Q3 FY17.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the nine months ended January 31, 2018, H&R Block's net cash used in operating activities was $1.36 billion compared to $1.41 billion in the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2017.

H&R Block had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $270.40 million as on January 31, 2018, compared to $291.34 million as on January 31, 2017. Furthermore, the Company's long-term debt and line of credit borrowings decreased to $2.28 billion as on January 31, 2018, from $2.59 billion as on January 31, 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 16, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, H&R Block's stock advanced 1.50%, ending the trading session at $26.44.

Volume traded for the day: 1.98 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 0.30%; previous six-month period - up 2.68%; past twelve-month period - up 12.51%; and year-to-date - up 0.84%

After yesterday's close, H&R Block's market cap was at $5.57 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.85.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.63%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Personal Services industry. This sector was up 1.1% at the end of the session.

