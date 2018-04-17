BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

All information is at 31 March 2018 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested



One

Month Three

Months Six

Months One

Year Three

Years Five years Net asset value -4.2% -6.5% -2.8% -3.4% 37.3% 68.8% Share price -7.2% -7.5% -2.2% -3.4% 38.4% 55.3% Russell 1000 Value Index -3.5% -6.3% -2.1% -4.7% 32.9% 80.6%

At month end Net asset value - capital only: 158.94p Net asset value - cum income: 159.91p Share price: 148.50p Discount to cum income NAV: 7.1% Net yield: 5.4% Total assets including current year revenue: £110.1m Gearing: Nil Options overwrite: 14.5% Ordinary shares in issue²: 68,874,044 Ongoing charges³: 1.1%



In line with the dividend policy announced in the Annual Report on 13 December 2017 of dividends amounting to 8.00p per share for the year ending 31 October 2018 and based on the share price as at close of business on 29 March 2018.

² Excluding 31,487,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding interest as a % of average shareholders' funds for the year ended 31 October 2017.

Benchmark Sector Analysis Total Assets (%) Financials 28.2 Health Care 16.9 Energy 11.1 Information Technology 11.0 Industrials 7.8 Consumer Staples 7.8 Utilities 4.9 Consumer Discretionary 3.9 Telecommunication Services 2.9 Materials 2.2 Net current assets 3.3 ----- 100.0 =====

Country Analysis Total Assets (%) USA 77.4 United Kingdom 5.0 Netherlands 4.6 Canada 3.1 Ireland 2.7 France 2.1 Denmark 0.8 Germany 0.5 China 0.3 South Korea 0.2 Net current assets 3.3 ----- 100.0 =====

Ten Largest Investments Company Country of Risk Total Assets (%) JPMorgan Chase USA 4.3 Bank of America USA 4.3 Pfizer USA 3.7 Citigroup USA 3.5 Wells Fargo USA 2.9 Oracle USA 2.9 Microsoft USA 2.5 Anthem USA 2.4 Verizon Communications USA 2.4 Royal Dutch Shell Netherlands 2.3

Tony DeSpirito, Franco Tapia and David Zhao, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one month period ended 31 March 2018, the Company's NAV decreased by 4.2% while the share price decreased by 7.2% (all in sterling). The Company's benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned -3.5% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance was stock selection in the energy sector, most notably in the oil, gas & consumable fuels industry. The portfolio's cash position, which averaged 5.4% during the month, also boosted relative results. Other notable contributors included stock selection in the telecoms and utilities sectors.

The largest detractor from relative performance was a combination of stock selection and allocation decisions in the financials sector. Notably, stock selection and an overweight to the banks industry proved costly, as did stock selection in the insurance industry. Stock selection in information technology also dampened relative results, primarily due to investment decisions in the semiconductors industry. Lastly, an underweight to real estate and stock selection in consumer discretionary also weighed on relative performance during the month.

The portfolio's option overwriting strategy contributed modestly to absolute returns in March. This should be understood within the context of negative U.S. equity market returns (in U.S. Dollar terms).

Transactions/Options

Transactions: During the month we initiated a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. and increased our allocation to existing holdings Devon Energy Corporation and Prudential Financial, Inc. Conversely, we eliminated our positions in Marathon Oil Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Regions Financial Corporation.

Options: As of 31 March 2018, the Company's options exposure was 14.5% and the delta of the options was 92.5.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the health care, information technology and financials sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the real estate, consumer discretionary and industrials sectors.

