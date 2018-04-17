Intermedia Appoints Gerhard Bette to Board of Directors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia, a leading cloud communications and collaboration provider to SMBs and the partners that serve them, today announced that Gerhard Bette, Senior Partner Emeritus at global consulting firm McKinsey & Company, has been appointed to Intermedia's Board.

For more than 28 years, Bette worked with leading global institutions. His particular focus was on building and advising senior teams within technology-based companies, covering the telecom, IT and healthcare industries. Bette was a co-founder of McKinsey's global telecommunication, media and technology practice and led the telecommunication group for its North American region.

"We are very fortunate to have Gerhard join our Board," said Michael Gold, CEO of Intermedia. "His breadth of telecom expertise, and work with fast-growing, private equity-funded organizations, will be extremely valuable to Intermedia as we continue to deliver and invest in the UCaaS products that businesses need tobe more collaborative and productive."

Since his retirement from McKinsey's Chicago office at the end of 2010, Bette has been an active advisor to several private equity and alternative investment firms on due diligence, portfolio company management and business building topics. He is a member of Madison Dearborn Partners' Telecom Media and Technology Roundtable. Bette has served and continues to serve on the boards of several private equity portfolio companies for Madison Dearborn Partners (Intermedia's lead investor) and other private equity firms.

For more than a decade, Bette has also been an Adjunct Lecturer at the Department of Management and Organization at the Kellogg School of Management of Northwestern University where he has taught classes on professional service firms, problem solving and business building.

Bette holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School and a Doctorate in Mathematics from the University of Duisburg, Germany. He also studied Mathematics at the Universite Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris with post-graduate scholarships from the French and German governments.

"Intermedia has made a significant impact on the Unified Communication as a Service space in a relatively short period of time," said Bette. "I'm pleased to be joining their Board as Intermedia further transforms the business communication and collaboration experience, with an emphasis on greater productivity, reliability, security, and ease-of-use."

This appointment increases the size of the Board to six members. Other Board members include Michael Gold, CEO; Zaid Alsikafi, James Perry Jr. and Brendan Barrett of Madison Dearborn Partners; and Phil Koen, special advisor to Intermedia and the company's former CEO and Chairman.

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and business cloud email provider hyper-focused on delivering easy-to-use and secure communication and collaboration solutions to SMBs and the partners that serve them. More than 110,000 business customers and 6,500 active partners rely on Intermedia for greater reliability and productivity. Intermedia's broad yet tightly integrated suite of cloud applications is managed through one intuitive point of control, and Intermedia services are backed by a 99.999% uptime service level agreement (SLA). Offerings include cloud voice, web/video/content sharing and conferencing, chat, presence, file backup, sync and share, business email, identity and access management, security, archiving, and more.

Intermedia's 360° approach to partner success makes it easy for channel partners to sell, set up, manage, and support the cloud while achieving strong margins and creating attractive new revenue streams through both branded and private label programs.

Intermedia is the only business cloud application provider to have twice been certified by J.D. Power for its superior 24/7 technical support in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit Our Website, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter,or Facebook.

