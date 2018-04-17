QnextDelivers FileFlex Enterprise for Secure Transfer of Files Without Using the Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FileFlex'Enterprise LeveragesIntelvPro' Technology and is Now Available

QNEXT -- RSA Conference 2018 , IntelBooth (Moscone Center North Hall Booth 3435)

Qnext, the innovative developer of FileFlex', a content collaboration platform with no cloud required, today announced that it is delivering FileFlex Enterprise, the first remote-access, sharing and collaboration platform secured by hardware that lets users securely access files and folders from source locations without moving files to the cloud. FileFlex Enterprise leverages the secure enclaves of Intel vPro' technology and is an advanced solution that is security hardened at the chip-level.

"FileFlex Enterprise is a clear alternative to the cloud dilema by overcoming the security and compliance issues of cloud solutions," said HaimanteeMahato, industry analyst, telecom & mobility at Markets and Markets. "FileFlex Enterprise reduces an organization's security risks by enabling a user to simply and easily provide secure remote access to files from their source locations behind the firewall. Since no files are moved, uploaded, or duplicated, the organization is not at risk of placing their data in the hands of a third party, which aids government and privacy compliance requirements such as HIPAA and GDPR. Also, as FileFlex's file sharing and collaboration solution integrates with IntelvPro processors toprovide advanced security enabled in the hardware."

"Intel is pleased to work with Qnext as they bring their innovative FileFlex Enterprise solution to market," said Jim Gordon, General Manager of the Platforms Security Division at Intel. "FileFlex, is a 'hardened' silicon-to-silicon remote access, sharing and collaboration solution that is enabled by our Intel vPro platform integrating with IntelSoftware Guard Extensions (IntelSGX). It uses secure enclaves to provide added protections within the silicon itself against shared data being snooped or tampered with at any stage of access or transmission."

Qnextwill introduce IntelvPro 'hardened' FileFlex' Enterprise via an IntelTheater Presentation at the RSA Conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco (IntelBooth #3435, North Expo) on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

FileFlex Enterprise includes a powerful Content Collaboration Platform (CCP) capability that does not duplicate or sync content to a secondary location or third-party server. Activity tracking, audit trail, version control, file locking, a unified workflow across devices, and simple, secure access make individuals and teams more productive and protects company information. The solution gives a significantly reduced threat surface, a simplified storage structure and governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) under company control. It supports AES 256 encrypted hybrid point-to-point communication, two-factor authentication, active directory integration, and activity log for operation and incident management to offer a much lower risk posture with minimal impact on existing processes and infrastructure.

"FileFlex Enterprise deals with the real issues of data residency, privacy, security, file duplication and auditability that challenges even the most reputed cloud solutions," said Anthony DeCristofaro, president and CEO of Qnext. "FileFlex Enterprise now takes advantage of the new generation of Intel vPro processors to offer customers unprecedented security in file sharing and collaboration. We are excited to work with Intel and their global channel of customers, MSP's and OEM's to introduce FileFlex."

FileFlex Enterprise is now available through select MSPs and Intelsolution partners. For more information visithttp://www.fileflex.com.

About Qnext

Qnext is a leading developer of innovative technologies and solutions that change the way individuals and organizations use, share and secure data. The company is working with semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), managed service providers (MSPs) and resellers worldwide. For more information please visit qnext.com

© 2018 Qnext Corp. All rights reserved. Inteland Intel vPro are trademarks belonging to Intel Corporation.

