Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases, announced today that the company will present five scientific posters at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Madrid, Spain from April 21 24, 2018. The posters will highlight new research findings and supportive data across all mAb programs in Arsanis' pipeline.

The following abstracts will be presented at ECCMID as an exchange of scientific and clinical information (all times CEST):

ASN100-related abstracts

Poster Presentation: #1006; Sunday, April 22, 1:30 2:30 p.m.

Genotyping of Staphylococcus aureus links nasal carriage to lower airway colonization in mechanically ventilated patients

Lead author: L. Stulik

ASN500-related abstract

Poster Presentation: #0021; Saturday, April 21, 3:30 4:30 p.m.

Functional characterization of highly potent human monoclonal antibodies targeting different antigenic sites on the pre-fusion RSV-F protein

Lead author: H. Rouha

ASN300-related abstract

Poster Presentation: #1403; Monday, April 23, 12:30 1:30 p.m.

Serum sensitivity of Klebsiella pneumoniae correlates with the O-serotype and determines the mechanisms required for mAb-based protection from infection

Lead author: G. Nagy

ASN200-related abstracts

Poster Presentation: #0913; Sunday, April 22, 12:30 1:30 p.m.

ST131-O25b is the dominant clone among Escherichia coli airway colonizers in mechanically ventilated patients: a prospective study

Lead author: L. Guachalla

Poster Presentation: #1409; Monday, April 23, 12:30 1:30 p.m.

Elucidation of the role of the complement system in killing Escherichia coli by using in vitro reconstituted complement pathways

Lead author: M. Mutti

About Arsanis

Arsanis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases. A deep understanding of the pathogenesis of infection, paired with access to some of the most advanced mAb discovery techniques and platforms available today, has positioned Arsanis to build and advance a pipeline of novel mAbs with multiple mechanisms of action and high potency against their intended targets. The company's lead clinical program, ASN100, is aimed at serious Staphylococcus aureus infections and is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of S. aureus pneumonia in high-risk, mechanically ventilated patients. In addition to ASN100, the Arsanis preclinical pipeline is comprised of mAbs targeting multiple serious bacterial and viral pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus.

Arsanis is a U.S. company headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with European research and preclinical development operations headquartered in Vienna, Austria (Arsanis Biosciences GmbH).

For more information, please visit the Arsanis website at www.arsanis.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding Arsanis' plans, strategies and expectations for the clinical development of its mAb programs; the expected benefits of the option and license agreement for ASN200; and the potential benefit of its strategic plans and focus. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "would," "could," "potential," "possible," "hope," "strategy," "milestone," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from Arsanis' current expectations and beliefs. For example, there can be no guarantee that any mAb programs Arsanis is developing will successfully commence or complete necessary preclinical and clinical development phases, or that development of any of Arsanis' product candidates will successfully continue. There can be no guarantee that any positive developments in Arsanis' business will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other important factors, including: Arsanis' results of clinical trials and preclinical studies, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future studies; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. FDA and other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies; Arsanis' ability to obtain and maintain requisite regulatory approvals and to enroll patients in its planned and ongoing clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; competitive factors; Arsanis' ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any product candidates it is developing; Arsanis' ability to maintain key collaborations; and general economic and market conditions. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in Arsanis' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Arsanis expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417005151/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Ten Bridge Communications

Krystle Gibbs, 508-479-6358

krystle@tenbridgecommunications.com

or

Investor Contact:

Arsanis, Inc.

Michael Gray, 781-819-5201

Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer

mike.gray@arsanis.com