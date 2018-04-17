The 2018 Gartner "Market Guide for Process Mining" states that "Process mining can play an essential and fundamental part in digital transformation and introduces use cases that describe opportunity detection within the context of digitalization."

Celonis, the global market leader in Process Mining, is excited today to announce that Gartner has released a Market Guide for Process Mining, which covers Process Mining capabilities. The report further recommends that in order to master emerging and strategic trends, enterprise architects and technology innovation leaders must "invest in process mining capabilities to provide visibility and understanding of the actual performance of business operations and processes before starting any automation initiative, whether at a task, workplace or process level."

"Process mining could grow into an essential part of any business transformation initiative and certainly could help in guiding digital business initiatives by providing the data connection part of this digital twin of an organization," stated the report. Particularly for businesses undergoing digital transformation, Process Mining provides critical insights to help align existing processes and adapt them as needed for maximum success.

Celonis' customers include innovative firms like Siemens, Vodafone, and ABB. These organizations have deployed Process Mining across lines of business and are using the technology to empower users and continuously identify opportunities for process improvement.

In that context, Process Mining is an important enabler for Internet of Things (IoT) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), because a lack of operational context diminishes the relevance of these initiatives. In the case of RPA in particular, the report notes, "This is where process mining can complement RPA perfectly to offer a wider context and help implement this task automation, resulting in generating long-term sustainable business value and avoiding the current shortcomings of having a short-term perspective focused on large one-off cost savings."

Celonis believes it has emerged as the clear market leader in Process Mining; not only is Celonis a highly mature Process Mining vendor, but it continues to push innovation boundaries: pioneering state-of-the-art features, providing a premier content platform, and assisting customers along their entire journey so it is easier and faster for them to achieve the best possible results.

Celonis also believes it delivers a mature set of Process Mining capabilities that are mentioned in the report about the overall market. The company determines this feature-rich set to include: process discovery; process analytics; process monitoring; conformance; process predictions/machine learning; social process analysis; real-time connectivity; connectors to operational systems for data preparation and cleansing; and pre-built content for key business processes.

Celonis provides the only enterprise-proven Process Mining platform, supporting customer implementations beyond 6,000 users and 25TB, with standard connectors to more than 35 systems. In addition, Celonis offers the following:

Celonis Academy comprehensive training for customers, partners, students and business analysts at various skill levels.

comprehensive training for customers, partners, students and business analysts at various skill levels. Celonis Content Store unique service offering more than 300 apps, developed through findings from 1,000+ customer projects.

unique service offering more than 300 apps, developed through findings from 1,000+ customer projects. Celonis Ecosystem global partnerships for customer support, including more than 700 certified Celonis experts.

global partnerships for customer support, including more than 700 certified Celonis experts. Celonis Customer Exchange - enthusiastic network of Process Mining professionals who meet regularly to exchange lessons and best practices.

- enthusiastic network of Process Mining professionals who meet regularly to exchange lessons and best practices. Celonis Machine Learning advanced intelligent algorithms identify areas of improvement and guide toward root causes.

These offerings have proven key to leverage the full capability of Process Mining in organizations and support the status of Celonis at the forefront of the rapidly growing Process Mining market.

