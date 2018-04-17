Global leader in visualization products will strengthen its EMEA presence with the acquisition of a leading manufacturer of visual display solutions

Today Leyard and Planar, global leaders in visualization products, announced the intent to acquire eyevis, a leading manufacturer of visual display solutions.

Through this geographic expansion, the companies will better serve customers in EMEA with combined marketing, sales, installation support and customer service.

eyevis, a German manufacturer of large screen systems, is one of the leading providers and integrators of visualization systems for professional applications in control rooms, broadcast, virtual reality and simulation. eyevis solutions include displays, graphics controllers, software and accessories. Teracue, a manufacturer and supplier of professional IPTV and video-networking systems, is included in the intent to acquire eyevis. Teracue was acquired by eyevis in 2014.

"This acquisition demonstrates our ongoing commitment to further geographic expansion and investment, specifically in Western Europe," said Marco Bruines, CEO of Leyard EMEA. "It's a great opportunity to bring together Leyard, Planar and eyevis' strengths and resources in customer service and distribution to build the world's leading visual solution products for our existing customers and new markets."

eyevis Chief Technology Officer Heiko Schaich said, "We are excited about integrating into a larger corporate environment and the enhanced possibilities for further development and sales opportunities. It will provide a path for future growth and bring stability to our partners and customers after the strenuous times eyevis has experienced in recent months."

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to finalize in the second calendar quarter of 2018.

About Leyard

Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar Systems acquired in 2015, is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions. Leyard is the number one market share leader in the LED display market and fine pitch LED and offers indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays (Futuresource 2017). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas, stadiums, advertisement networks, retail digital signage, control rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences, Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among "China's Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies." For more information, visit www.leyard.com.

