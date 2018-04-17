BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Research Update

BlackRock World Mining Trust: Research update

12 April 2018

2017 represented a return to outperformance for the managers, as well as marking another very strong performance in absolute terms Click here to read the full report

Highlights:

2017 saw a very strong performance in absolute terms

Managers remain positive on prospects based on fundamentals and observe valuations remain within the mid-cycle range (in contrast to global equities, which are at historical peaks) with significant upside using current commodity prices

Reflecting optimism, the team have been investing into small- and mid-cap opportunities, whilst the main core of the portfolio remains in higher-quality large caps, more disciplined in capital allocation, and paying down debt and derisking their businesses

Full-year covered dividend now confirmed at 15.6p per share for 2017. The yield of 4.1% compares to other Global Equity Income trusts (average yield 3.7%) and the IA Global Equity Income sector yield of 3.1%

Visit http://www.trustintelligence.co.uk/investor for more high quality independent investment trust research.

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Important information

BlackRock is a client of Investment Trust Intelligence. Material produced by Investment Trust Intelligence covering BlackRock's range of investment trusts should be considered a marketing communication, and is not independent research.

This report has been approved under section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 by Kepler Partners LLP for communication to retail clients and private persons as defined by the Financial Services Authority. This is a marketing document, and should be considered non-independent research as defined in COBS 12.3.2R. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Kepler Partners LLP (including its partners, employees and representatives) or a connected person may have positions in or options on the securities detailed in this report, and may buy, sell or offer to purchase or sell such securities from time to time, subject to restrictions imposed by internal rules. This is not an official confirmation of terms and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only. The information in this report is believed to be correct, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by any person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information and no responsibility or liability is accepted for the accuracy or sufficiency of any of the information, for any errors, omissions or misstatements, negligent or otherwise. Please remember that past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future. The value of investments can fall as well as rise and you may get back less than you invested when you decide to sell your investments. Independent financial advice should be taken before entering into any financial transaction. Kepler Partners LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales at 9/10 Savile Row, London W1S 3PF with registered number OC334771. Kepler Partners LLP is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Click here to read our terms and conditions.

About this service

Kepler Trust Intelligence for private investors is not just another news and research website. Our aim is to create a library of high quality investment strategy research, fund analysis and useful guides for private investors, all written in-house by experienced analysts on the investment companies team at Kepler Partners.

We are focused entirely on investment trusts, however we believe that it helps to understand them better if they are placed on a level playing field with OEICs, so you will see comparisons between the two in these pages often.

Our content falls into three categories;

Investment strategy articles are designed to highlight opportunities and developments which are of interest to investment trust investors, positive or negative.

Fund research focuses on individual trusts, examining them in detail to create a snapshot picture which you can use to decide whether or not you want to invest in them.

Educational output is split into simple guides, designed to help beginners understand how investment trusts work, and more complex guides to sectors, regions and strategies which may be of interest to investors.

We do not produce massive amounts of research. Our focus is on quality, not quantity, so we are unlikely to publish more than four or five articles in a given week. For this reason we recommend that you join our mailing list, and we'll send you an email once a week alerting you to what's new on the site. We won't sell your details, and we won't spam you with useless updates.

How are we funded?

The vast majority of our research is produced on an independent basis, however some of the research we produce is paid for by asset management companies and investment trust boards, who want to raise the profile of the trusts they are responsible for. If a trust has paid us to produce research you will see that this is clearly marked at the top of the page - where you will see the company's logo on the top right. It will also say 'non-independent research' underneath the name of the trust and you can click on this to learn more about our relationship with that client.

We provide information, not advice

While we hope that you find the research we publish useful, and we believe it will help you to make a more informed decision, but we must of course stress that none of the research published here constitutes a recommendation, or advice, and you should not think that - just because we've published a report on a trust - we believe that trust is a 'buy'. Please read our terms and conditions.

If you want to manage your own investments we hope that this website is a useful source of information which helps you to do that, however if you are in any doubt, you should speak to a financial adviser.

Pascal Dowling

Kepler Partners

pascal@keplerpartners.com

www.trustintelligence.co.uk

www.keplerpartners.com

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END