Marijuana Stock Predictions for 2018It seems that things are finally turning around for the legal marijuana industry. After what has been an absolutely brutal year so far for pot stocks, this past week has seen strong political news bolster the industry and send stock prices soaring.My marijuana stock predictions for 2018 have always been positive (if tempered by the correction that hit in January), but, with a recent run of good news in the United States, my weed forecast for 2018 has gotten that much better.So let's start with the good news.The recent development that has pushed marijuana stocks sky-high (and this is major) is President Donald Trump's endorsement.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...