GoldCrypto Guarantees its Cryptocurrency Against Theft - A World First

In a world first, GoldCrypto is protecting and guaranteeing its cryptocurrency tokens from any theft through hacking. In the unlikely event of any hacking theft, stolen tokens will be replaced. This positions GoldCrypto AuX tokens as a better than bank-standard cryptocurrency.

GoldCrypto offers a gold-backed token with over a 50% premium in physical gold that keeps increasing over time. As well as having this token protected from hacking theft, it presents a rock-solid entry into the gold and cryptocurrency markets that is unmatched anywhere.

Through this innovation, GoldCrypto participants will benefit from bank-standard token (account) protection as well as 50%-plus leverage in gold-backing at initial commencement.

The GoldCrypto cryptocurrency security initiative is being implemented through the CryptoSecure Cryptocurrency Platform, which makes hacking and theft of tokens futile. Stolen tokens are rendered worthless in the hands of any cybercriminal and replaced into the victim's account. For more information on the security platform, visit: www.cryptosecure.com (http://www.cryptosecure.com/).

GoldCrypto pre-purchases the gold bullion backing its AuX tokens through the Key Capital Corporation (OTC: KCPC (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=PHs3CAhj_mEj4meirv-K7Ql5ElHAomjdXX1TfaNxIkpkQ2VcP9RhAi4qn3NmqYvolXhk7bjo-zH3kDVwTLlAvx3k9p2-Je2EFH00LA3y3RhHW8AZ_-rkp1R642Hf1AXu)) Mining Division. GoldCrypto has already pre-purchased over 13,000 ounces of gold. The Key Capital Mining Division team of specialists will monitor gold production from various mining interests through production, minting at Scottsdale Mint, and the final delivery to GoldCrypto-appointed vault storage. For more information on Key Capital Corporation, visit: https://keycapitalgroup.com (https://keycapitalgroup.com/)

GoldCrypto AuX tokens feature the following as the ultimate stand-out cryptocurrency:

Safe and secure. If hacked (unlikely), stolen GoldCrypto AuX tokens are replaced

Backed by physical gold - starting at over US$0.30 in value per token

A better than gold-standard cryptocurrency

Gold backing continually increasing

Transparent blockchain

Decentralized and nationless

AuX tokens exchangeable for physical gold

Better than Bitcoin - AuX, the future of money

In a cryptocurrency market where hacking and token theft is rampant, AuX tokens represent a major industry breakthrough providing utility, value, and security.

GoldCrypto ICO

The Pre-ICO's offering of a 15% bonus is open until April 30, 2018. AuX tokens can be secured through exchange for BTC, ETH, LTC, BTC Cash, ETH Classic, Dash, or PayPal. For details, visit: https://goldcrypto.io (https://goldcrypto.io/)

