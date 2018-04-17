Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank Supervisory Board meeting: dividend payout recommendation 17-Apr-2018 / 13:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank held the Supervisory Board meeting on April 17, 2018. The Supervisory Board recommended the distribution of 2017 net profit and payment of dividends of 12.00 roubles per common stock and 12.00 roubles per preferred stock. The Supervisory Board recommended to establish the record date for persons entitled to receive dividend is the end of the banking day on June 26, 2018. The full list of decisions will become available shortly: http://www.sberbank.com/investor-relations/disclosure/material-fact-notice [1]. ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 5423 End of Announcement EQS News Service 675379 17-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5220969031e6287290e32f65cec17478&application_id=675379&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

April 17, 2018 07:43 ET (11:43 GMT)