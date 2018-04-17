The Investment Association (IA) has written to one in 10 companies in the FTSE 350 - including BP - urging them to set out plans to appoint more senior female managers or face unrest at shareholder meetings. IA and the Hampton-Alexander Review wrote to 14 FTSE 100 companies who they deemed had too few women in top positions on 30 June 2017 including BP, Reckitt Benckiser and Persimmon. BP, Fresnillo, Mediclinic International, Smurfit Kappa, St James's Place and Provident Financial were FTSE ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...