First-quarter results from online streaming company Netflix impressed analysts with revenues and earnings, sending the stock higher in after-hours trading. Netflix's success is measured in the number of new subscribers and in the first quarter of 2018 it reported 7.4m new customers globally, beating its own forecast for 6.35m new subscribers for the period. US-based subs of 1.96m in the quarter was 3% ahead of Wall Street's expectations, while international adds of 5.46m was 9% better than the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...