Consumer prices in Italy jumped last month, but still fell short of economists' forecasts. According to revised data published by ISTAT, on a harmonised basis consumer prices in the euro area's third-largest economy jumped by 2.3% month-on-month in March. But that was less than a preliminary estimate of a 2.5% gain. Higher prices versus February were widespread, with those for alcohol and tobacco up by 1.1%, alongside a 29.9% rise in the cost of clothes and shoes. The cost of household goods ...

