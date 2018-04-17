Veloxint Wins at New York Ceremony; Awards Celebrate 31 Years of Honoring Innovators and Innovation

The Edison Awards, celebrating 31 years of honoring the best in innovation and excellence in the development of new products and services, announced that Veloxint was voted a Bronze Winner for Space Technology at their April 11th ceremony at The Capitale in New York City. Veloxint was represented alongside some of the world's most recognized companies at the event acknowledging the hard work and commitment of all of the 2018 Edison Award winners.

Being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of innovation and business. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods and innovative achievements literally changed the world, garnered him 1,093 U.S. patents, and made him a household name.

"Our judges recognized Veloxint as a true innovator out of the many products in its category," said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards.

The ballot of nominees for the Edison Awards was judged by a panel of more than 3,000 leading business executives including past award winners, academics and leaders in the fields of product development, design, engineering, science and medical.

Of the development, Veloxint CEO and co-founder Dr. Alan Lund said, "Veloxint is enabling a leap forward in metals properties and processing, developing lighter, stronger, stiffer metals that can be printed with full properties. We are grateful to be recognized for our team's innovative work expanding Veloxint's technology into point-of-need manufacturing for space applications."

Dr. Chris Schuh, Head of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at MIT, Veloxint co-founder and member of the Braidy Industries Board of Directors said, "It's a great honor to be recognized for our potential to impact space technologies. After 15 years of basic research and development engineering on nanocrystalline metals, we are now able to produce bulk net-shape components that are lighter, stiffer, and stronger than conventional structural metals. Nowhere can this set of properties combine to offer more direct value creation through lightweighting than in space applications, and we are excited to pursue such directions."

In congratulating Veloxint, parent company Braidy Industries CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Craig T. Bouchard said, "Braidy Industries thanks the Edison Awards for recognizing our science and the fantastic team at Veloxint. With this and other upcoming technical announcements, our company is positioning to lead a transformational wave of technological innovation within the metals industry, similar to the way that Apple and Google changed our lives through devices and the Internet two decades ago."

About Braidy Industries/Veloxint

Braidy Industries is a future-leaning advanced manufacturer of metals for the global transportation and defense industries. Together with its subsidiary Veloxint, an MIT-incubated lightweighting solutions company, the company is producing the strongest metals ever made. Braidy Industries' inaugural project is the construction of North America's lowest cost aluminum rolling mill at the EastPark Industrial Center in Ashland, Kentucky to produce 300,000 annual tons of production-ready series 5000x, 6000x and 7000x aluminum sheet for the automotive and aerospace industries. For more information, visit www.braidyindustries.com

About the Edison Awards

The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The Awards have been recognizing and honoring the best in innovations and innovators since 1987. They honor game-changing innovations that are at the forefront of new product and service development, marketing and human-centered design, and are one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of successful innovation. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.

