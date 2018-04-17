Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Ross Stores' Reported Quarterly Earnings Increased 54.55%

Stock Monitor: Guess' Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ROST. The Company reported its financial results on March 06, 2018, for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended February 03, 2018. The Company reported a strong financial performance in Q4 FY17, with significant improvements in revenues and earnings. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Ross Stores. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GES

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Ross Stores most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ROST

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 FY17, Ross Stores' total sales reached $4.07 billion, which represents an increase of 15.89% from $3.51 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's total reported revenue numbers exceeded analysts' consensus estimates of $3.95 billion. The Company's comparable store sales rose 5% on a y-o-y basis for the 13 weeks ended January 27, 2018, compared to 4% in the same period of last year.

For the quarter ended February 03, 2018, Ross Stores' total costs and expenses were $3.48 billion, 14.46% higher than $3.04 billion in the previous year's comparable period. The Company incurred selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $553.31 million in Q4 FY17, an increase of 12.05% from $493.80 million in Q4 FY16.

Ross Stores' net earnings were $450.75 million in Q4 FY17, up 49.97% from $300.57 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) also rose 54.55% to $1.19 in the reported quarter from $0.77 in the previous year's corresponding quarter. The Company's reported results included a per share benefit of approximately $0.10 from the extra week, and $0.21 from the recently-enacted tax reform legislation. Excluding these non-recurring items, Ross Stores' non-GAAP earnings on a 52-week basis increased 14% in Q4 FY17. Analysts estimated adjusted diluted EPS of $0.93 for Ross Stores in Q4 FY17.

For the full fiscal year ended February 03, 2018, Ross Stores' total sales were $14.13 billion, reflecting an increase of 9.85% from $12.87 billion in FY16. The Company's comparable store sales increased 4% on a y-o-y basis for the 52 weeks ended January 27, 2018, on par as in FY16. The Company reported net earnings of $1.36 billion, or $3.55 per diluted share, in FY17, an increase of 21.93% from $1.12 billion, or $2.83 per diluted share, in FY16.

Cash Matters

Ross Stores had cash and cash equivalents of $1.29 billion as on February 03, 2018, 16.08% higher than $1.11 billion as on January 28, 2017. The Company's long-term debt declined 21.31% to $311.99 million as on February 03, 2018, from $396.49 million as on January 28, 2017.

Ross Stores' net cash flow from operating activities was $1.68 billion in FY17, 7.85% higher than $1.56 billion in FY16. The Company spent $371.42 million on additions to property and equipment in the reported year compared to $297.88 million in the previous year.

Ross Stores distributed dividends of $247.53 million in FY17, an increase of 15.32% from $214.64 million in FY16. Besides, the Company repurchased 13.5 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate purchase price of $875 million during the reported year.

Outlook

For the 52 weeks ending February 02, 2019, Ross Stores expects same-store sales to grow by 1% to 2% on top of 4% gains in each of the past three years. The Company expects EPS to be in the range of $3.86 to $4.03 for FY18 compared to $3.55 for the 53 weeks ended February 03, 2018.

For the 13 weeks ending May 05, 2018, Ross Stores expects comparable store sales to increase by 1% to 2%, and expects EPS to be between $1.03 and $1.07, up from $0.82 in the first quarter of the previous year, ended April 29, 2017.

Ross Stores' Board of Directors approved an increase in the stock repurchase authorization for 2018 to $1.075 billion. Besides, the Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share, which represents an increase of 41% from the previous year's same quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on March 30, 2018, to stockholders of record as of March 19, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 16, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Ross Stores' stock climbed 1.86%, ending the trading session at $77.59.

Volume traded for the day: 2.15 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.00%; previous six-month period - up 22.61%; past twelve-month period - up 22.77%

After yesterday's close, Ross Stores' market cap was at $30.42 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.64.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.16%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Apparel Stores industry. This sector was up 1.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors