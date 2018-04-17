Synergy CHC Corp. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 on April 25 in Las Vegas

WESTBROOK, ME / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCQB: SNYR), a leading omni-channel consumer health and beauty company, announced today that it will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase at 11:00 am (PST) on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 and will conduct one-on-one meetings on April 26, 2018.

The conference will be held April 24-26, 2018 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3667 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in meeting with management, please contact Brendan Horning, VP - Investor Relations at brendan@synergychc.com or 902-880-3169 or Jeffrey Kadanoff, Chief Financial Officer at jkadanoff@synergychc.com or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. is a leading omni-channel consumer health and beauty company that is in the process of building a portfolio of best-in-class consumer product brands and utilizes The Synergy Effect, which includes a proprietary ROI based algorithm, to sell its products online through social media influencers. Synergy's strategy is to grow its portfolio both organically and by further acquisition. Synergy's diversified portfolio now includes FOCUSfactor™, Flat Tummy™, Per-fékt Beauty™, Sneaky Vaunt™, The Queen Pegasus™, Neuragen™, and Hand MD™. For more information, please visit www.synergychc.com.

Synergy's brands:

Flat Tummy®

Flat Tummy Tea's uniquely formulated two-step herbal detox tea works to naturally help speed metabolism, boost energy and reduce bloating to flatten your tummy. It is currently sold online to a 20-30 year old female, predominantly American market.

Since being founded in 2013, Flat Tummy has grown rapidly, largely attributed to the strength of its branding and its innovative and effective use of social media marketing. The secret is a very specific process and ROI based algorithm used on various social media platforms. To date, Flat Tummy has built a targeted social media following of over 1,500,000, many of whom are now customers.

Flat Tummy now has over 13,500 positive written reviews on its website, www.flattummyco.com or visit its Instagram page.

FOCUSfactor®

FOCUSfactor is sold at America's leading retailers such as Costco, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart, BJ's Walgreens, CVS and The Vitamin Shoppe. FOCUSfactor, America's leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor's proprietary formulation "for enhanced mental function". The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults. More information on FOCUSfactor can be found at www.focusfactor.com or visit their Instagram page

Per-fékt Beauty®

Per-fékt Beauty is one of Synergy's newest brands that was acquired in June of 2017. Per-fékt Beauty markets and sells a specialized range of beauty products (makeup, skin-care & body) via retailers and online through social media channels.

Per-fékt Beauty is well established in the beauty retail space, opening up an exciting retail opportunity for the rest of our products in that industry. Even more exciting is the potential to apply the same ROI based algorithm that Flat Tummy uses and is currently being used by The Synergy Effect on various online marketing platforms - what could be more per-fekt?

Per-fékt Beauty can be found at perfektbeauty.com or visit their Instagram page.

Sneaky Vaunt®

Sneaky Vaunt is one of Synergy's newest brands that launched in March of 2017. Sneaky Vaunt markets and sells a backless, strapless, stick on, push up bra as well as other lingerie items exclusively online through social media channels.

Sneaky Vaunt is being marketed on the same ROI based algorithm that Flat Tummy uses and is currently being used by The Synergy Effect on various online marketing platforms. In just over one-year, Sneaky Vaunt has built a targeted social media following of over 425,000 on Instagram.

Sneaky Vaunt can be found at sneakyvaunt.com or visit their Instagram page.

Hand MD®

Hand MD is the world's first anti-aging skincare line formulated specifically for the hands. Hands reveal a woman's true age and the rejuvenation of the hand has become women's #1 aging concern. Developed by Kara Harshbarger and renowned celebrity dermatologist Dr. Alex Khadavi, Hand MD's extensive clinical trials show significant improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, skin hydration, hyper-pigmentation and radiance. HAND MD launched on QVC and sold out in an astonishing 5 minutes. More information on Hand MD can be found at handmd.com

Neuragen®

Neuragen® is a topical product that works directly at the site of the pain as opposed to oral products. Neuragen® reduces the spontaneous firing of damaged peripheral nerves. By calming these firings at the source, Neuragen® is clinically shown to reduce shooting and burning pains quickly and without the side effects of orally taken medications. This is in part due to the small lipophilic molecules found in Neuragen® which rapidly carry the active ingredients through the rough outer layer of the skin to the site of the pain. Neuragen® is available over the counter in most local pharmacies either in the diabetic section or the analgesic (pain) section. For more information, please visit neuragen.ca

The Synergy Effect®

The Synergy Effect is Synergy's fast-growth online marketing platform, a growth engine built to grow brands exponentially online. Launched in 2017, The Synergy Effect powers Synergy's brands online, driving revenue using best-in-class digital strategy and its proprietary ROI algorithm. Already boasting success stories including Flat Tummy and Sneaky Vaunt, both of which have experienced unprecedented growth in digital and social media, The Synergy Effect will spend the upcoming year further unlocking the huge online growth potential within Synergy's existing portfolio of brands, as well as brands acquired by Synergy.

More information on The Synergy Effect can be found at thesynergyeffect.com

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known/influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please send an email to rkraft@snnwire.com or call (424) 227-9018.

Company contact information:

Brendan Horning, Vice President - Investor Relations

Synergy CHC Corp

brendan@synergychc.com

902-880-3169

SOURCE: Synergy CHC Corp.