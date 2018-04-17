STEM-based Volunteer Work helps Drive Sustainable Innovation for the Real-World

Throughout the US, Wolters Kluwer employees volunteer hundreds of hours each year to support a variety of charities. As a global company focused on delivering deep impact to clients and society, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is proud of its employees and their volunteerism.

Below are some highlights of STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics)-based Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting employee volunteer work.

Mentoring College Students : Anthony Bonta delivered a TechTalk to students on the importance of a testing culture during HackUTD, which Wolters Kluwer has sponsored since 2015 providing mentorship during the 24-hour University of Texas coding competition

: Anthony Bonta delivered a TechTalk to students on the importance of a testing culture during HackUTD, which Wolters Kluwer has sponsored since 2015 providing mentorship during the 24-hour University of Texas coding competition Encouraging Girls to Pursue STEM Careers : Inspired by his two daughters, Bernie Hirsch works to coordinate local events between the Girls of Technology (@GirlsofTech) high school club and Wolters Kluwer STEM professionals to promote its many career paths

: Inspired by his two daughters, Bernie Hirsch works to coordinate local events between the Girls of Technology (@GirlsofTech) high school club and Wolters Kluwer STEM professionals to promote its many career paths Motivating High School Students: Employees in Wichita brought software development and coding learning sessions to local high schools in 2017 to motivate students to think about STEM

Employees in Wichita brought software development and coding learning sessions to local high schools in 2017 to motivate students to think about STEM Teaching Kids to Code : Since 2016, Sriniasu Maradana has partnered with STEMPACT2020 to coordinate employee volunteers to teach children to write code at local community events like the Society of Women Engineers Expo

: Since 2016, Sriniasu Maradana has partnered with STEMPACT2020 to coordinate employee volunteers to teach children to write code at local community events like the Society of Women Engineers Expo Showing Pride in our Work: As part of the 2017 Bring Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day, Tampa-based employees and their children participate in a group stomp rocket STEM activity to encourage innovative thinking

"Employee volunteerism is one way that companies can contribute to society at large, which is an important value pillar for Wolters Kluwer," said Jason Marx, CEO Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting, North America. "It is inspiring to witness the generous spirit our employees exhibit, every day. Their acts are a true display of community leadership, which makes me proud to be a part of this team."

National Volunteer Week is an opportunity for Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting to recognize its US employees, as well as those around the world. In Spain, employees have participated in Trailwalker raising funds to improve access to drinking water for people around the world, and in Australia teams organized a 'Selfie For Wishes' initiative that benefited Make-A-Wish. Employee volunteerism extends throughout our global offices and beyond STEM-based causes.

