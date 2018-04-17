MYM Announces Launch of Canadian Awareness Campaign

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (OTC:MYMMF) (CSE: MYM) (CSE: MYM.CN) (MYM.CN) (the "Company" or "MYM") is pleased to announce the launch of its Cannabis Awareness Campaign - "It all unfolds this summer", focusing on topics surrounding the impending legalization of recreational cannabis.

The campaign will run for six months from April 1 to October 1, 2018, beginning in the province of Quebec followed by locations across Canada. The campaign will use billboard advertising with an accompanying online campaign both directing users to the website http://www.cannafacts.ca. The website will aim to create a dialogue on the impending legalization of recreational cannabis slated to occur this summer. Topics include: job creation, economic concerns, health risks, and production quality. The website will encourage users to participate in a nationwide discussion on issues surrounding the legalization of recreational cannabis that matter to them.

"Canadians have a lot of questions regarding the impending legalization of recreational cannabis. There is a lot of confusion about how legalization will impact our families and our communities. Our goal is to create a forum for the country to discuss issues that matter to them, to help clear the air surrounding legalization", said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. "The cannafacts.ca website will encourage users to ask questions and express their concerns. Based on this feedback, MYM will create a newsletter that will continue the conversation using fact-based discussion and expert opinion".

MYM engaged Vancouver based Signals - an award winning creative studio that develops creative and campaigns for local, national, and international clients.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM has two production projects in Quebec that when completed will have over 1.5 million sf of production space. MYM is also a partner in a 1.2 million sf production project (Northern Rivers Project) in New South Wales, Australia. Australia is an exciting new market that has recently legalized medicinal cannabis. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY). http://www.mymarijuana.ca/snapshot-lp-0415-a/

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on http://www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

