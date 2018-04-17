AmeriCann, Inc.: AmeriCann Comments on Recent Progress Towards the Repeal of Cannabis Prohibition

Recent News Regarding Unprecedented Political Support from President Trump Seen as a Significant Advancement

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCQB: ACAN), an Agricultural-Technology company that is developing the next generation of sustainable, state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation properties, commented on the recent news of new political support for cannabis from President Donald Trump.

According to Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) President Trump provided him with a commitment to protect states' rights with respect to cannabis policies as well as assurances that the President would back a permanent legislative solution.

"Since the campaign, President Trump has consistently supported states' rights to decide for themselves how best to approach marijuana," said Gardner. "Late Wednesday, I received a commitment from the President that the Department of Justice's rescission of the Cole memo will not impact Colorado's legal marijuana industry. Furthermore, President Trump has assured me that he will support a federalism-based legislative solution to fix this states' rights issue once and for all."

White House legislative affairs director Marc Short confirmed Senator Gardner's reports on Friday.

"We are encouraged by these assurances from President Trump and the bipartisan efforts of Senator Gardner and others," stated AmeriCann President and CEO Tim Keogh. "We have believed that it is not a question of if, but when the prohibition of marijuana would be repealed at the federal level. The multi-billion dollar cannabis industry is poised to expand significantly should federal obstacles be removed."

National support for cannabis has reached record levels. Examples of this includes the following:

A Gallup poll released in October showed that 64% of Americans support making marijuana legal for adults.

This was also the first time in this annual poll that a majority of Republicans polled supported legalization.

A CBS News poll released in April 2017 showed that 71% do not think the federal government should interfere in state marijuana laws.

Twenty-nine states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories of Guam and Puerto Rico have enacted effective medical marijuana laws. Marijuana is legal and regulated for adults in eight states.

More than 20 states are expected to consider bills to regulate marijuana this year.

AmeriCann is developing the Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC), a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation and processing development in the midst of the rapidly growing Massachusetts medical cannabis market. The MMCC project is approved for 1 million square feet, which will be developed in phases and is expected to be one of the most technologically advanced cultivation facilities in the nation.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann (OTCQX: ACAN) is a publicly traded Agricultural Technology (Ag-Tech) company that is developing a new generation of sustainable, state-of-the-art medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties.

AmeriCann, Inc. is a Certified B Corp, an acknowledgment of the company's commitment to social and environmental ethics, transparency and accountability. AmeriCann became the first public cannabis company to earn this respected accreditation. More information about the Company is available at: www.americann.co , or follow AmeriCann on Twitter@ACANinfo.

About Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC)

The Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center is approved for nearly 1,000,000 square feet of medical cannabis cultivation and processing in Freetown, Massachusetts. The state-of-the-art, sustainable, greenhouse project will consist of multiple planned phases for tenants in the Massachusetts medical marijuana market. Voters in Massachusetts approved legalizing the adult use of recreational marijuana in November of 2016. The state is on track to open the first cannabis storefronts for Adult-Use by July 1, 2018, making Massachusetts the first state in the Northeast to legalize cannabis.

AmeriCann's Cannopy System uniquely combines expertise from traditional horticulture, lean manufacturing, regulatory compliance and cannabis cultivation to create superior facilities and procedures. The company is planning to replicate the Canopy platform in additional states.

The first phase of the project consists of 30,000 sq. ft. of cultivation and processing infrastructure. AmeriCann can expand the first phase to approximately 600,000 sq. ft., based on patient demand.

About Solanna

AmeriCann has developed and owns "Solanna", a new comprehensive line of nutraceutical-grade cannabis infused products. AmeriCann has created the brand, packaging concepts and invested significantly in Standard Operating Procedures and Good Manufacturing Practices to ensure safety, consistency and efficacy across the product offering.

The intellectual property for Solanna will be licensed by AmeriCann to regulated cannabis businesses and will initially focus on providing healthier alternatives to smoking that include:

Capsules

Topical lotions and balms

Sublingual tinctures

Oral dissolving film

Trans-dermal applications

The Company plans to expand the product line to include edible products, health drinks, and branded concentrates. The products are designed to allow consumers to manage dosage through micro-dosing and to improve efficacy by incorporating blends of other plants, essential oils and other supplements that enhance and compliment the benefits of cannabis.

The Solanna line of products will be offered exclusively through AmeriCann's Preferred Partners.

