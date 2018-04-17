Lingo Media Corporation: Lingo Media Completes First Installation Under Its Alliance With HP Inc.

Universidad Autonoma de Chiapas in Mexico Launches Learning Access Point ("LAP")

TORONTO, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingo Media Corporation (TSX-V:LM) (OTC:LMDCF) (FSE:LIMA) ("Lingo Media" or the "Company") a global provider of digital and print-based English language learning solutions, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary ELL Technologies Ltd. ("ELL") has completed the installation of the first ELL LAP. The ELL LAP is a Learning Access Point, a device pre-loaded with our educational software that creates a wireless local network and brings connectivity to the classroom without the need to connect online to an ISP. This inaugural project at the Universidad Autonoma de Chiapas in Mexico is part of the company's strategic alliance with HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) ("HP").

The ELL LAP installation will enable offline learning for ELL Technologies' Campus English language learning program for students at the university through its multi-room deployment.

"We are pleased to announce the first installation of the LAP device under our partnership with HP and are very excited to be a part of this innovative classroom-focused initiative to merge high-speed ubiquitous wireless access with blended learning." said Gali Bar-Ziv, COO of Lingo Media. "With the best-in-class Learning Access Point solution, we expect to continue to expand the market for our digital learning solutions throughout Mexico and Latin America."

About Lingo Media

Lingo Media is a global provider of best-in-class digital and print-based English language learning solutions that are 'Changing the way the world learns English.'

Developed for learners of English at every level, Lingo Media's ELL Technologies products combine a vast content library with proprietary technology. ELL Technologies' intuitive dashboards enable students to track and manage their progress, and allow teachers to organize and interact with students, providing ongoing support. Lingo Media's Lingo Learning division is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media's product and program are marketed through established sales channels to key education, government and business organizations in Latin America and China and continues to extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

Follow Lingo Media On:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LingoMedia (https://www.facebook.com/LingoMedia)

Twitter: @LingoMediaCorp (https://twitter.com/LingoMediaCorp)

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/lingomedialm (https://www.youtube.com/user/lingomedialm)

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lingo-media-corporation (https://www.linkedin.com/company/lingo-media-corporation)

RSS: http://feeds.feedburner.com/LingoMedia (http://feeds.feedburner.com/LingoMedia)

For further information, contact:

Lingo Media

Michael Kraft, President & CEO

Tel: (+1) 416-927-7000 Ext. 23

Toll Free: 1-866-927-7011

Email: mkraft@lingomedia.com (mailto:mkraft@lingomedia.com)

To learn more, visit us at www.lingomedia.com (http://www.lingomedia.com/)

Portions of this press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws. These statements are made in reliance upon Sections 21E and 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, performance, or expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from management's expectations and projections and thus readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Lingo Media has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "may," "should," "expect," "hope," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions. Lingo Media's expectations, among other things, are dependent upon general economic conditions, the continued and growth in demand for its products, retention of its key management and operating personnel, its need for and availability of additional capital as well as other uncontrollable or unknown factors. No assurance can be given that the actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by US Federal securities laws, Lingo Media undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve projected results are described in the Company's filings with the Canadian and United States securities regulators available on www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/) or www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml (http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml).

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lingo Media Corporation via Globenewswire

