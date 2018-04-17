Net Insight AB: Net Insight Annual report 2017 published

The Net Insight Annual Report 2017 is now available on the company's website.

The Annual Report 2017 is available for download at: https://investors.netinsight.net/corporate-governance/

Printed copies of the Annual Report can be ordered by sending an e-mail to info@netinsight.net (mailto:info@netinsight.net) or by calling +46 8 685 04 00.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net (mailto:fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net)

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2.30 pm CEST on April 17, 2018.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visitnetinsight.net (https://netinsight.net)

