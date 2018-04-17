Gig Economy's Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital

PALM BEACH, Florida, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The gig economy remains a force on the global economic scene as the value of human capital continues to rise as a result of more and more companies and professionals in the industry develop innovative platforms, technologies and services to maximize earnings potential. In addition, thanks to the ever evolving blockchain technology being introduced into the gig economy, it's now easier than ever to find freelance work. Blockchain is relatively new technology for the gig economy that acts as a collective verification system offering a huge degree of traceability, security, and speed. The overall gig economy has asserted itself as a multi-billion dollar industry as illustrated by the successes of companies including Uber, Postmates, and more. With this success and increasing innovation and capital in mind, companies are turning to the previously mentioned workforce management platforms to increase operating efficiency. Active stocks in the markets include: ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), Workday Inc. (NYSE: WDAY), Automatic Payment Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP), Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX).

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) BREAKING NEWS: ShiftPixy, a disruptive workforce engagement platform provider, has welcomed delivery services company Zion Delivery Service as a client into its ecosystem to help streamline its recruiting and scheduling demands. By taking over employer status of Zion Delivery W-2 delivery drivers, ShiftPixy will empower Zion Delivery to scale and grow its work with Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Logistics.

As Amazon and other logistics companies respond to the e-commerce delivery boom, they've partnered with local courier services to complete the "last mile delivery" to businesses and consumers. This growth has created a unique digital ecosystem where all parties rely on tech-driven solutions to increase efficiency and streamline communication. The ShiftPixy relationship enables Zion Delivery Service to become a leader in this space while showcasing the advantages of this employment model. Founded in 2004 and focusing on the Southern California market, Zion Delivery Service's rapid growth is due to this increased demand and is now able to expand its footprint by tapping into ShiftPixy's platform.

"As a 7-day-a-week operation, recruiting and retaining talent is critical in order to meet the demands of our partners and end customers," said Jeremy Pippen, President of Zion Delivery Service. "ShiftPixy provides a sophisticated tech-driven recruiting and scheduling platform that will allow us to focus on developing our business in line with the growth of our international partners such as Amazon Logistics."

Harnessing the Gig Economy concept, ShiftPixy matches employers seeking part-time employees or delivery drivers with qualified workers. Unlike others in the Gig Economy, ShiftPixy embraces employer status of the workforce, offering benefits and protections, all while handling administrative and compliance burdens for the operators. Read this and more news for ShiftPixy at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/pixy.html



As the logistics industry continues to leverage sophisticated technology to scale and enhance efficiency, ShiftPixy is bringing that same mindset to revolutionize the sector's employment model. ShiftPixy's digital solution includes a private blockchain ledger to record and track critical human capital validation data, a sophisticated 'micro-metering' approach for financial and insurance transactions, and IBM's Watson artificial intelligence engine to achieve a uniquely personal experience for workers and employers alike.

Additional industry related developments from around the markets:

GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) closed Monday up slightly with trading over 900,000 shares by the market close and was also up slightly as well in afterhours trading. The company recently announced it has expanded its delivery capabilities to 34 more markets across 19 states. The expansion was completed throughout the first quarter of 2018 and is part of Grubhub's plan to grow its delivery network to reach more than 100 new markets this year. These cities join the more than 80 markets throughout the U.S. that already have Grubhub Delivery capabilities, which allow restaurants to offer their menus for delivery and provide diners with better restaurant choice and variety. Restaurants partnering with Grubhub for delivery include national and regional options like Buffalo Wild Wings, BJ's Restaurants & Brewhouse, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, On the Border and The Cheesecake Factoryin many markets. As Yum! Brands' only national partner for ordering and delivery, Grubhub will also be adding KFC and Taco Bell locations to these markets across the country in the coming months.

Workday Inc. (NYSE: WDAY) closed up slightly on Monday with over 1.1 million shares traded by the market close. Last week, the company announced it is expanding its operations into Italy with the opening of a new office in Milan. Services partners that currently support existing local customers are ready to assist new Workday deployments in Italy. Workday started in 2005 with a clean sheet of paper in the cloud and a disruptive idea: to put people at the centre of enterprise software. Today, the company has more than 2,100 customers globally that have selected Workday for unique benefits including: A Commitment to Customer Satisfaction - Seventy percent of Workday's rapidly-growing customer community-ranging from midsized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises-are live. Because of this intensive focus on customer success, Workday has consistently achieved an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating over 95 percent, with a 98 percent customer satisfaction rating this year.

Automatic Payment Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) came to a close up 1.42% on Monday more than 1.6 million shares traded by the market close. The State of Illinois added 5,700 private sector jobs during the month of March, according to the ADP Regional Employment Report which is produced by ADP a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, in collaboration with Moody's Analytics, Inc. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP Regional Employment Report measures the change in regional and state nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) closed Monday up at $62.24 with over 1 million shares traded on the day. According to a Paychex Small Business Survey conducted by Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, HR, retirement, and insurance services, 44 percent of small business owners feel repealing net neutrality rules that are currently in place will negatively impact their business website, and the same number, 44 percent, are not sure how the repeal will impact their business. Since 2015, net neutrality rules have required Internet service providers to enable the same level of access to all content applications regardless of the source. Providers could not favor or block particular products or websites based on online clout or level of brand awareness. As a result of the FCC's vote to repeal net neutrality, Internet service providers can now factor these website traits into speed and quality of service, potentially impacting user experience for visitors to a business's website. According to the Paychex survey, only 12 percent of small business owners think the decision to repeal net neutrality will positively impact their business. Additionally, 44 percent of respondents are not sure how the repeal will affect their business, perhaps underscoring a lack of understanding on the topic of net neutrality altogether.

