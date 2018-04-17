Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2018) - Hammer Fiber Optic Investments Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hammer Fiber Optic Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: HMMR), announced today it will be changing its DBA name from Hammer Fiber to Hammer Communications. This change comes with new visual brand improvements, a new website and new internal organization.

The new website can be found at www.hammercomm.com. Remaining as a business unit of Hammer Communications, Hammer Fiber will be responsible for managing and offering carrier and wholesale services across Hammer Communications' network, which spans New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as well as service for enterprise businesses.

Hammer Communications will assume control of the company's residential access network, small and medium business offerings delivered through both terrestrial fiber optics and its proprietary fixed wireless technology, as well as its VoIP services. The last business unit operating under the new DBA will be the upcoming Hammer Sphere, which will be responsible for Hammer Communications' rapidly growing hosting and cloud services platform.

"We are excited about this evolution for Hammer. Hammer is quick to respond to the market's needs and ensure the best quality of service for our customers," said Mark Stogdill, CEO of Hammer Communications. "This move will help us to better communicate the services we offer and commit our resources where they can best serve the customer experience as we continue to grow and expand our service offerings."

About Hammer Communications

Hammer Fiber Optic Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology whose holdings include Hammer Fiber Optic Investments, Ltd. D/B/A Hammer Communications, a New Jersey-based Internet Service Provider (ISP) that offers internet, voice, video and data services in New Jersey, as well as carrier services in Philadelphia and New York. Hammer Fiber serves residential and small business markets with high capacity broadband, voice and video through both direct fiber as well as its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR technology.

