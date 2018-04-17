New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2018) - JGR Capital, an independent equity research firm, announces it has initiated coverage on Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE), a global financial technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment spanning across point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and mobile devices.

The full report can be found at the following link: https://www.jgrcap.com/net-element/

Net Element enables merchants to accept payments in the retail, e-commerce, mobile and smart payments industry. The company's products and services include a multi-channel payment processing platform that provides consumers with a streamlined and integrated mobile commerce experience, cloud-based solutions, marketing solutions, business analytics, and more.

Net Element owns and operates a global mobile payments and transactional processing provider, TOT Group, Inc., with the following subsidiaries:

Unified Payments - payments acceptance solutions, including POS solutions and value-added services throughout the United States.

Digital Provider - integrated direct-carrier, mobile operator solution for smaller content providers and merchants throughout selected international markets.

Aptito - a next-generation, all-in-one, cloud-based restaurant management and point-of-sale payments platform using wireless technology.

PayOnline - a fully integrated, processor agnostic electronic commerce platform and fraud management system.

Net Element is recognized for its payment processing solutions and is listed on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list. Additionally, the company launched Netevia, its proprietary multi-channel payments platform. Connecting and simplifying payments across sales channels through a single integration point, Netevia delivers end-to-end payment processing through easy-to-use APIs. This model complements Net Element's ability to perform in a multi-channel environment, including point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and mobile devices, and will enable the company to perform in blockchain technology solutions.

Key Report Highlights

NETE has grown its North American Transactions Segment 28 percent year-over-year, largely attributable to its successes with the Unified Payments brand.

Net Element recently launched Netevia, its new product that is part of its decentralized blockchain technology solutions initiative.

Net Element recently joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, which is the world's largest open-source blockchain initiative.

NETE completed a $7.55 million restricted common stock and warrant private placement with an institutional investor to buttress growth with its blockchain initiatives.

