Update for 2018 Exploration Plans on High-Grade Critical Rare Earth Element Alces Lake Property

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2018) - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia) would like to invite the general public to join a live public webcast of its presentation on Thursday April 19, 2018, from 1:15 pm - 1:45 pm Toronto time, as part of the Murdock Capital Partners symposium; "The Color of Money: How to Profit by "Going Green" with the Clean Energy Economy". The symposium will be held at 3 West 51st Club, New York NY, USA, from 8 am until 3 pm.

The presentation can be accessed via the link below:

https://totalwebcasting.com/view/?func=VOFF&id=twclient&date=2018-04-19&seq=1

Alces Lake 2018 Exploration Update

The Company is actively planning follow-up exploration programs on the Alces Lake rare earth element ("REE") property. The programs are scheduled to start in May of this year with initial surface exploration including overburden stripping and trenching in the Wilson and Ivan zones, followed-up with diamond drilling. The Company anticipates producing an NI 43-101 compliant inferred mineral resource estimate by the 2018 year end. The Alces Lake property hosts some of the highest-grade total and critical REE occurrences in the world, hosted within five broad surface showings that remain open in all directions (see Appia news release dated October 31, 2017). Permits for the proposed exploration programs are in-hand. The actual start date will depend on lake ice break-up, to allow float plane accessibility.

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly-traded company in the uranium and rare earth element sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements ("REE") and uranium on the Alces Lake property, as well as discovering high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Loranger, North Wollaston, Eastside, and Otherside properties. The company now holds the surface rights to exploration for about 73,033 hectares (180,467 acres) in Saskatchewan.

The company also has NI 43-101 compliant resources of 8.0 M lbs U 3 O 8 and 47.7 M lbs Total REE Indicated and 20.1 M lbs U 3 O 8 and 133.2 M lbs Total REE Inferred in the Teasdale Zone plus 27.6 M lbs U 3 O 8 Inferred in the Banana Lake Zone in the historic mining camp of Elliot Lake in Ontario (previously reported in the Company's news release dated August 14, 2013). The resources are largely unconstrained along strike and down dip.

Appia's technical team is directed by James Sykes, who has had direct and indirect involvement with over 450 M lbs. U 3 O 8 being discovered in five deposits in the Athabasca Basin.

Appia currently has 52.3 million common shares outstanding, 65.3 million shares fully diluted.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Thomas Skimming, P.Eng, a Director of Appia, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, President, CEO and Director: (tel) 416-546-2707, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) appia@appiaenergy.ca

James Sykes, VP Exploration & Development, (tel) 306-221-8717, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) jsykes@uraniumgeologist.com

Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer and Director, (tel) 416-546-2707, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) fvandewater@rogers.com