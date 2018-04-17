Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference

NOTTINGHAM, England, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sponsors Women in Technology Luncheon and CEO to deliver speech on business opportunities of disruptive technologies

At a glance:

Summit EMEA takes place 24-26 April in The Convention Centre, Dublin with Columbus as a headline Gold Dynamics, Data & BI sponsor

Showcases new disruptive B2B and B2C eCommerce solution on Stand G2

Columbus, the global digital business services provider, today announced that as Gold sponsor it will be taking a lead role in delivering key sessions and presentations at the upcoming Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics conference in Dublin from 24-26 April. Highlights of the event will include the speech delivered by Thomas Honoré, CEO & President of Columbus and author of Disrupt or Die, on the emerging business opportunities created by digital disruption. Mary Hunter, Managing Director of Columbus UK, will contribute to a panel discussion for leading Dynamics partners and the Columbus-sponsored Women in Technology Luncheon on 26 April.

At the conference, which is hosted by the world's largest Microsoft Dynamics user community, five Columbus executives and technical experts will lead sessions and deliver presentations on topics spanning ERP system realignment, Dynamics 365 customer case studies and business process mapping to support business goals. On 24 April, Kevin Bull, Product Strategy Director will showcase a presentation on capturing the full emerging potential of Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations and Craig Hamer, Dynamics 365 Solutions Architect is hosting a breakout session on using the evolving client-side extensibility of Dynamics 365 to enhance the customer experience.

Columbus will demonstrate a full range of products and services, including its recently launched eCommerce solution on Azure, which enables rapid deployment of a highly scalable retail B2B and B2C web solution. The Columbus team will be on hand to discuss and demonstrate a full Microsoft Dynamics solutions portfolio and digital technologies throughout the three-day conference.

Mary Hunter, Managing Director, Columbus UK

"Summit EMEA represents a unique opportunity to share both expertise and insights from the Columbus team, and network with and learn from other leading figures in the Dynamics community. The Women in Technology Luncheon offers a dedicated platform to discuss tackling bias and empowering women in tech, and it is important for the Columbus team to participate in this through our sponsorship.

"As a Gold sponsor, Columbus will be playing a key role throughout the conference driving discussions and engagement on the latest developments to the Microsoft Dynamics product lines and how technology can support your business goals. We are committed to being at the forefront of driving business benefits from the latest Microsoft technologies, including Business Intelligence and advanced data analytics, reflected by our sponsorship of the concurrent Data & BI Summit. Columbus offers expertise in harnessing the full capabilities of the entire range of Dynamics 365 business apps - the new Columbus eCommerce solution represents just the latest addition to our portfolio to help organisations seamlessly manage digital disruption and improve customer experience."

