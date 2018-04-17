Digital Publishing Market Growing at a 10.19% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The analysts forecast global digital publishing market to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% during the period 2018-2022. Key players in the global digital publishing market: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Comcast, and Netflix. One trend in the market is scope for varied players to enter the market. Vendors are looking to diversify their offerings and venture into new markets such as digital publishing. The boom in terms of adoption and growth of digital content across product segments.

According to the digital publishing market report, one driver in the market is increase in internet penetration and speed. Internet penetration has increased globally at a rapid rate. Hence, users can browse using their mobile devices. In 2017, half of the world's population was online, and over 25% of the population accessed the internet for the first time.

Digital publishing is concerned with the provision of content across various platforms through computerized electronic devices. The digital technology consists of a variety of platforms for video, audio, and text content, including websites, blogs, and social networking sites.

Further, the digital publishing market report states that one challenge in the market is high subscription costs. With the growing penetration of better quality mobile data services and the availability of smart devices at lower price points, internet consumption is growing globally. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global digital publishing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

