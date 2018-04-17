The researchers found that printed solar cells achieved a better performance when the used an active polymer material as glue.A research group from Sweden's Linköping University has developed a new process which is said to reduce defects in organic solar cells. The new process is based on the utilization of only two plastic films, one with the anodes and the other with the cathodes, that are covered with an active polymer material as glue before the two units are laminated together. "Since only two layers are to be printed, the number of defects is lower and the probability that two defects are ...

