Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new employee engagement study on the metal fabrication industry. A leading metal fabrication manufacturer wanted to recognize the main drivers of engagement and plan actions to strengthen employee satisfaction.

According to the employee engagement experts at Infiniti, "Employee engagement strategies help firms understand the demands of their employees better and upgrade workforce efficiency."

Investments in global infrastructure projects have been increasing quickly over the past few years, and this presents a promising opportunity for the metal fabrication industry to grow considerably in the coming years. The profitability of the metal fabrication industry depends on economic growth because the economy drives demand. The global metal fabrication industry is also powered by continued investments in metals processing and electric furnaces, rising aluminum consumption, repossession in non-residential investments, the re-shoring of manufacturing practices in the automotive industry, and mounting aerospace demand.

The employee engagement solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to execute effective plans to increase their overall workforce competence across platforms. The client was able to optimize their workforce effectiveness and provide better employee satisfaction to the employees.

This employee engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Improve the overall efficiency of their workforce

Expand their employee retention rate

This employee engagement solution provided predictive insights on:

Implementing strategic plans to boost their employee satisfaction

Making their work environment more engaging

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

