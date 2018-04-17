Quantzig's pricing analytics solution helps in price and discount optimization for improving sales and gaining market leadership

Quantzig is a global analytics advisory firm focused on leveraging analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors. Pricing analytics allows firms, across all industries, to dramatically improve profitability and market share by defining the pricing strategy and optimal prices. We at Quantzig, use data to understand what motivates your customers' buying decisions and combine this knowledge to meet your pricing needs.

Quantzig's pricing analytics solution helps companies devise improved pricing, promotion, and discounting strategies. Optimized price points help organizations to drive conversions and identify sales opportunities. Businesses can optimize prices and discounts, decrease price gaps, and benchmark prices against competitors' products to improve both profits and sales with the help of price analysis.

Apart from price point optimization Quantzig's pricing analytics also includes:

Competitor price tracking To help businesses sustain themselves in an extremely competitive marketplace, we monitor and track competitor pricing in real-time, so that they can alter their strategy, expand customer responsiveness, and market standing.

To help businesses sustain themselves in an extremely competitive marketplace, we monitor and track competitor pricing in real-time, so that they can alter their strategy, expand customer responsiveness, and market standing. Price triggers tracking - Quantzig employs highly effective price analysis models to find pricing triggers. The insights offered by our analytics solutions let companies screen the effects of such pricing triggers on the overall sales.

Today, businesses face the challenge of making sense of unstructured product and dynamic pricing data. Most companies fail to make sense of such data and face problems when it comes to finding the right strategies to advance their product pricing. Market leaders of the digital and e-commerce world use insights derived from pricing analytics solutions to drive informed decision making.

"We're thrilled to announce the launch of pricing analytics solutions on our website. At Quantzig, we combine the power of data analytics and business intelligence to deliver superior pricing analytics capabilities and increase profitability and competitiveness," says Aviral Sinha, Business Development Manager at Quantzig.

Key benefits of Quantzig's pricing analytics solution:

Price point optimization

Discount optimization

Maximize margins

Increase in average basket value

Improve cross-selling and up-selling opportunities

Improve customer loyalty

More information is available at:

https://www.quantzig.com/services/pricing-analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

