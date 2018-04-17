Global Neuromodulation Devices Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS), Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES), Other Applications
Report Details
The neuromodulation devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% in the first half of the forecast period. The Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) submarket is estimated to account for 43.6% share of this market in 2018.
Report Scope
•Global Neuromodulation Devices market forecastsfrom2018-2028
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global neuromodulation devices marketby type:
• Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)
• Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)
• Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)
• Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)
• Other Applications
This report discusses themarket trendsand lists theleading products/pipeline productsof each submarket.
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for theseregional and national markets:
• North America: the US and Canada
• Europe: France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
• Rest of the World: Middle East, Africa
Each regional market isfurther segmented by type of applications: Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS), Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES), Other Applications
• Our study givesqualitative analysisof the neuromodulation devices market. It discusses the factors thatdriveandrestrainthe neuromodulation devices market. This study also provides aSWOTandSTEPanalysis.
• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the neuromodulation devices industry:
• Medtronic
• Boston Scientific
• St Jude Medical (Abbott)
• Cyberonics (LivaNova)
• Stryker Corporation
• Nevro Corp.
• SetPoint Medical
• Functional Neuromodulation
• Neurotherapies Reset
• Wringless Implantable Stretchable Electronics (WISE)
• SceneRay
• Mindray
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com