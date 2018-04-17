sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

70,90 Euro		-0,06
-0,08 %
WKN: 870752 ISIN: FR0000125346 Ticker-Symbol: IIE 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INGENICO GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INGENICO GROUP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,88
70,92
15:29
70,88
70,92
15:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INGENICO GROUP SA
INGENICO GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INGENICO GROUP SA70,90-0,08 %