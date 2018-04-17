ArisGlobal Expands on its Journey of Delivering a Unified, Cognitive Platform for LifeSphere Regulatory'

MIAMI, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Top 5 life sciences organization joins forces with ArisGlobal to collaborate on the development of industry standard practices for cognitive platform for regulatory affairs and regulatory compliance

ArisGlobal, a leading provider of integrated cloud-based software solutions for life sciences, announced that LifeSphere Regulatory, the unified platform for regulatory affairs and regulatory compliance, has reached its first major milestone. The recent signing of a Top 5 global pharmaceutical company, including their agreement to provide collaborative input toward industry standard practices, further cements ArisGlobal as a life sciences solutions leader in regulatory affairs solutions. In addition, enhanced, new capabilities that offer a unique approach for separating what is done at headquarter and affiliate levels now make more efficient use of the system to deliver greater efficiencies.

"Our customers reap the best of our past, current and future worlds," said Wim Cypers , Senior Vice President, Regulatory - ArisGlobal. "First, they reap the benefit of our 20-plus years of leadership experience and knowledge in regulatory affairs. Second, they already can now leverage all of LifeSphere Regulatory's capabilities on the cloud for reduced total cost of ownership. And because of cloud deployment, they are already positioned for our planned releases for LifeSphere Publishing' and LifeSphere Analytics', scheduled for late 2018."

The Top 5 pharmaceutical company who recently signed on as a LifeSphere RIMS customer is part of a collaborative partnership that includes Top 20 customers. Working together with ArisGlobal subject matter experts and product management, these companies will provide significant input that will enable ArisGlobal to capture and codify those thought processes and methods and apply an industry standard best-practices approach to each solution.

The LifeSphere Regulatory platform offers unified modules for regulatory information management, IDMP/compliance management, and regulatory submissions tracking.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is a visionary technology company that's transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs, and bring new products to market. Our cognitive technology platform, LifeSphere, integrates machine learning capabilities to automate all core functions of the product lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, our cognitive platform delivers actionable insights, boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenancy.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India and Japan. Visit arisglobal.com, or follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

