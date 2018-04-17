Applied Biosciences Corp.: Applied BioSciences Expands Distribution through LeafLink

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / Applied BioSciences Corp. (OTCQB: APPB), a diversified cannabinoid therapeutics company focused on the medical, bioceutical and pet health industries, today announced that it has commenced sales of its hemp-derived CBD products on LeafLink's industry-leading B2B e-commerce platform.

Remedi CBD, which the Company launched in March 2018, is a line of premium hemp-derived CBD products including topicals, gummies, and more. LeafLink is the leading B2B platform for orders, sales and relationship management for product brands and retailers. The Company intends to leverage this wholesale B2B distribution channel to complement its existing e-commerce presence for the products. By making Remedi CBD products available to retailers on the LeafLink platform, the Company expects to reach a far greater number of consumers with far less operational outlay than B2C order fulfillment.

JJ Southard, Vice President of Products at Applied BioSciences Corp. noted, "With over 1,700 retailers already using LeafLink's platform to place wholesale orders from leading cannabis brands, this launch will allow us to increase product sales and drive brand awareness for our Remedi CBD line at a rapid rate."

The new e-store, Remedishop.com, currently offers Applied Bio's line of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) isolate infused gummies, topicals, capsules and tinctures. Applied BioSciences is continuing to launch its product lines in select specialty and retail stores.

"We're excited to have the Remedi product line on the LeafLink platform. It shows that they are building their brand with a truly scalable process and operation, which will be especially important as California rolls out it's adult-use program this year. Launching the Remedi Brand on LeafLink also demonstrates a commitment to their wholesale customers, who enjoy shopping on our platform for their favorite brands," commented Ryan G. Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of LeafLink.

Smith added that "Remedi's topicals, tinctures, edibles, capsules, and e-liquids are a great fit for LeafLink. We've seen a lot of interest in CBD products from our community of retailers, especially those looking for a natural solution for their customer's illnesses, pain, and ailments."

About Applied BioSciences Corp.

Applied BioSciences Corp. (www.appliedbiocorp.com), is a diversified company focused on multiple areas of the medical, bioceutical, hemp and CBD industry. As a leading company in the CBD and Pet health space, the company is currently shipping to the majority of US states as well as to 5 International countries. The company is focused on select investment, consumer brands, and partnership opportunities in the recreational, health and wellness, nutraceutical, and media industries.

The company has several strategic partnerships and investments currently in place and is actively pursuing additional partnerships and strategic growth opportunities.

LeafLink Description:

Serving over 400 brands and 1,700 retailers across 6 states, LeafLink is the largest marketplace for wholesale consumer products. Retailers, who previously called, emailed, or texted 50+ sales reps to place orders, now save a day per week shopping all of their brands in one cart on LeafLink. Consumer brands use the platform to streamline their orders as well as all elements of their wholesale activity, leveraging its CRM, reporting tools, and fulfillment and shipment queues.

The company launched in Colorado in March 2016 and is now also live in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Arizona. It has offices in Los Angeles and New York with satellite offices in the states where it operates.

In its first month live, $12,000 in orders were done through LeafLink. Now, retailers and brands are using LeafLink to manage over $15M per month, or $180M per year, in orders.

SOURCE: Applied Biosciences Corp.