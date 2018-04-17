Top marketer joins company to lead global marketing and brand strategies

Globoforce, a leading provider of human applications, today announced digital marketing executive Maggie Fox as its new chief marketing officer (CMO). In this role, Fox will drive the company's global marketing efforts, including brand and category growth, demand generation, digital and field marketing, communications and analyst relations.

Prior to joining Globoforce, Fox served as CMO of $2 billion data-driven loyalty firm Aeroplan and as senior vice president of digital for leading international enterprise and HR software company SAP. At SAP, Fox led a team of nearly 500 people and was responsible for global content production, SAP's digital experience, developer community, and award-winning brand journalism program.

"For more than a decade, Maggie has been an established voice and thought leader in the digital marketing space," said Eric Mosley, CEO of Globoforce. "With a wealth of global marketing leadership experience and a vast understanding of digital transformation, Maggie's knowledge will prove invaluable as we enhance our leadership position in the HR technology space through the human applications category. We are thrilled to welcome Maggie to the Globoforce family."

"Globoforce understands firsthand how the merging of technology and humanity is changing the nature of work, and emerging as a competitive differentiator," says Fox. "As a passionate believer in the WorkHumanmovement, I am thrilled to be part of the team that helps leaders understand how to harness the power of human connections and positivity to deliver business value."

A seasoned digital transformation leader and disruptor, Fox was the founder of Social Media Group, one of the world's first pure-play social media agencies. Named one of Canada's Top Innovators by National Post, Fox has also been recognized as one of the 100 most influential Canadian marketers of all time by Marketing Magazine. Fox serves on the boards of The Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Ryerson University DMZ, which was recently named the world's #1 University-affiliated startup incubator.

Pioneer of the WorkHuman movement, Globoforce makes work more human for millions of people and organizations worldwide. Today, Globoforce is the leading provider of human applications, including its award-winning Social Recognitionsolution. Through its WorkHumanCloud suite of products, companies can strengthen employee performance and the connection between people and teams on a more positive, emotional level - in tune with how work gets done today. Founded in 1999, the company is headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.

