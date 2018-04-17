Heidrick & Struggles Launches Disruptive Innovators Team

Tim Alexander Lüdke to lead new specialty practice bringing executive talent and leadership solutions to emerging companies poised to become market disruptors

CHICAGO and MUNICH, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, has launched its Disruptive Innovators Team to advise emerging companies at the cusp of rapid growth, breakthrough innovation and market disruption.

"The Disruptive Innovators Team will serve as a catalyst leveraging expertise from practices throughout the firm to help a new breed of companies accelerate their paths to industry disruption," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and CEO, Heidrick & Struggles. "With a full complement of talent and leadership solutions, we are well positioned to help emerging organizations reach their ambitions for growth, scale and brand impact."

Tim Alexander Lüdke has been named global managing partner of the Disruptive Innovators Team and will report to Rajagopalan. Lüdke had been European Regional Managing Partner for the firm's Global Technology & Services Practice and has more than 25 years of industry and executive search experience advising some of the world's foremost leaders in the tech space.

The Disruptive Innovators Team will work with developing organizations to succeed in their go-to market strategies by filling important talent gaps, advising on transformation and change management, and accelerating their growth and development.

"We are uniquely positioned to serve highly ambitious companies through the unique challenges that accompany disrupting an industry. We will support the CEOs and boards of these developing companies in materially speeding up their paths to greatness," said Lüdke.

The team will particularly leverage Heidrick & Struggles' longstanding, global expertise advising companies in a multitude of technology sectors, including FinTech and BioTech.

