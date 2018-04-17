Both companies commit to working together as integrated service providers to deliver end-to-end digital transformation and Internet of Things (IoT) services

Cumulocity IoT platform at the heart of IoT-as-a-Service collaboration to manage millions of devices and sensors

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) today announced a collaborative partnership with Telefónica to deliver a powerful solution for digital transformation and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the B2B market in Spain.

At the core of the collaboration is Software AG's Cumulocity IoT platform, which operates across cloud, on premises and edge, and provides service providers with a comprehensive, end-to-end IoT solution. This end-to-end approach ensures that any app or device regardless of underlying technology or vendor source will operate seamlessly across Telefónica's network.

Bernd Gross, senior vice president, IoT and Cloud, Software AG said: "This collaborative agreement allows us to continue to expand our IoT technological leadership with the Telefónica group, one of the world's leading telecommunications companies offering IoT services. Notably, the Telefónica group was rated a leader in four consecutive Gartner Magic Quadrants."

Javier Magdalena Pinilla, Director of Digital Business and TSOL, Telefónica Spain, noted: "Telefónica has added Software AG's Cumulocity platform to its own branded IoT offering. Telefónica has a long history of innovation and the Cumulocity IoT platform, along with Cumulocity development teams, will enable us to both increase the pace of innovation and to reduce the time to globally deploy IoT services to meet the needs of new and evolving needs of our customers."

Flexible Management of Millions of Devices

By using the cloud-based Cumulocity IoT platform for the deployment of its innovative IoT solutions, Telefónica can connect and monitor millions of devices and sensors. The Cumulocity IoT platform includes a broad range of pre-packaged solutions such as Condition Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance and Track Trace, as well as quick and easy device and sensor management, thus bringing the operational technology (OT) and information technologies (IT) of business worlds closer together.

Extending these capabilities, the Cumulocity IoT platform can take full advantage of Software AG's Digital Business Platform for industry-leading integration, business process management, advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities.

Cumulocity IoT is unique in that it provides an IoT-as-a-Service solution that includes enhanced high availability and multi-cluster deployment options. Additionally, Cumulocity IoT incorporates several carrier-grade features, including code-free integration of devices supporting Low Power WAN (LPWAN) technologies used for long-term low bandwidth remote monitoring, Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), Lightweight M2M (LWM2M), and Long Range (LoRa).

In recent news, the Cumulocity IoT platform was rated a leader by MachNation in their IoT Application Enablement Scorecard (January 2018). According to the MachNation report, "Application Enablement Platforms (AEP) are a key IoT enabler and a critically important component in IoT deployments today. Using an AEP leads to a faster time to market; ensures a high-quality, reliable, secure offering; and enables enterprises to build competitive advantage in their markets."

Telefónica is highly committed to IoT, which can be seen by its growing, vibrant ecosystem comprising many new technologies and solutions. Telefónica has been signing up new partners and alliances with leading companies to cover all areas of IoT.

Magdalena concluded: "We are working and innovating on numerous projects to build the foundation for digital transformation with many other companies in the information and technology market; for us, it is all about using IoT to have a positive impact on society."

About Grupo Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers, which is supported by a comprehensive offer and the quality of connectivity provided by the best fixed, mobile and broadband networks. It is a growing company that offers a differential experience, based both on the values of the company itself and on a public positioning that defends the interests of the client. Present in 17 countries and more than 343 million accesses, Telefónica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where it concentrates most of its growth strategy.

About Software AG

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) helps companies with their digital transformation. With Software AG's Digital Business Platform, companies can better interact with their customers and bring them on new 'digital' journeys, promote unique value propositions, and create new business opportunities. In the Internet of Things (IoT) market, Software AG enables enterprises to integrate, connect and manage IoT components as well as analyze data and predict future events based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Business Platform is built on decades of uncompromising software development, IT experience and technological leadership. Software AG has more than 4,500 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of €879 million in 2017.

