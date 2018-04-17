sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,92 Euro		-0,20
-0,50 %
WKN: A2GS40 ISIN: DE000A2GS401 Ticker-Symbol: SOW 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SOFTWARE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOFTWARE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,661
39,679
15:31
39,68
39,70
15:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOFTWARE AG
SOFTWARE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOFTWARE AG39,92-0,50 %
TELEFONICA SA8,182+0,42 %