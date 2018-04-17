Next Chief Executive Simon Wolfson's pay fell by more than a third for 2017 - a year he described as the most difficult faced by the company for a quarter of a century. Wolfson's total pay dropped 37% to £1.15m from £1.83m a year earlier, Next's annual report showed. The drop was mainly the result of a lack of a payout under the fashion retailer's long-term incentive plan. In 2016, Wolfson received £595,000 under that plan. In 2017, Wolfson, who sits as a Conservative in the House of Lords, ...

