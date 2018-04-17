AIM-listed Ascent Resources said on Tuesday that it is open to offers as it announced it has decided to conduct a strategic review of the various options available to maximise value for shareholders. This will include seeking to identify a partner to work with the group to develop existing assets and offers for the company. Ascent, which announced back in November that it had become cash flow positive for the first time, said it has received several expressions of interest from industry players ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...