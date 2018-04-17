London has dropped out of the top ten most expensive business travel locations in the world as Geneva, once again, takes pole position as the priciest European destination for work-related tourism for a fourth consecutive year. Geneva reclaimed the title of "most expensive city" in Europe, with several other Swiss cities rounding out the top ten, according to research by global mobility experts, ECA International, with the total cost of a standard business trip to Geneva coming in at £554 a day ...

