China's central bank has announced a reduction in its legal reserve requirement for some of the country's main financial institutions, but some economists believed that would only partially offset the tighter financial conditions resulting from Beijing's increased macro-prudential measures. Effective 25 April, the portion of their capital that lenders will be asked to keep on deposit with the central bank would be cut by 100 basis points to 15% or 17%. The People's Bank of China said the move, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...