Danal, Inc.: Danal Wins 2018 Trailblazer Award at the KNOW Identity Conference

https://danalinc.com/danal-wins-2018-trailblazer-award-for-pioneering-mobile-identity-globally/ (https://danalinc.com/danal-wins-2018-trailblazer-award-for-pioneering-mobile-identity-globally/)

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danal (https://danalinc.com/) won the 2018 Trailblazer Award in recognition of its ability to offer a high capacity mobile identity and authentication platform across the globe and to a variety of the world's biggest brands. Presented at the KNOW Identity Conference (https://www.knowidentityconference.com/2018-sponsors/danal/) (hosted by One World Identity) held in Washington, D.C. between March 26th to 28th, the award recognized Danal as the company which pushed boundaries and accomplished what industry insiders once considered impossible.

The "Trailblazer" award honors the organization that achieved the most unique and original solution to an existing identity challenge. Danal is empowering enterprises across various verticals such as financial institution, healthcare, marketplaces, e-commerce, hospitality, etc. to complete the "Mobile First" transformation globally. This transformation relies heavily on the consumer's mobile phone number which is becoming the primary identifier across the globe.

This is precipitating a global democratization of identity using the phone number at its core, which traditionally has been the privilege of developed nations with national ID schemes. It is especially critical now when these traditional knowledge-based ID methods have succumbed to rampant data breaches.

Danal's unique ability to utilize deep mobile network signals to accurately verify the phone number with the registered mobile device and the consumer owning it, enables these enterprises (Danal's clients) to address remote online and POS (point of sale) challenges such as authentication, acquisition, fraud prevention and compliance. Furthermore, Danal's platform amplifies the value by enabling an uninterrupted consumer experience, which historically has been disruptive with use of SMS with pin-code and other step-up techniques.

"It's rewarding to be recognized as trailblazers in this industry by OWI (https://oneworldidentity.com/top-100-identity-influencers-2018/), who has become the 'Nexus of Identity'," said Jim Greenwell, CEO at Danal Inc. "Many of the customer's Identity requirements are in countries that are exclusively being solved by Danal's global real-time Mobile Identity Platform (https://danalinc.com/platform/) thereby setting Danal apart from all others in the industry. Danal's growing demand has led to the continued expansion into the NA, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC markets."

About Danal

Danal, Inc. is the premier global provider of mobile identity and authentication solutions driven by unique real-time connections to mobile operator networks and data. Danal's patented technology solves for multiple use cases across various industry verticals such as financial institution, healthcare, marketplaces, e-commerce, hospitality, etc. The supported use cases (https://danalinc.com/solutions/) range from solving for compliance (GDPR, KYC, AML, TCPA, etc.), Identity proofing (computer vision, video streaming, biometrics and machine learning) during registration, high-value transactions and access control plus user experience improvements (auto form-fill, instant enrollment, guest check-out, etc.) and fraud prevention (account takeover, SIM fraud, device spoofing, malwares, etc.). Danal, Inc. is a privately held US company whose investors include Discover Financial Services, Morgenthaler Group, Orange Telecom, Bangkok Bank and Danal Co, Ltd.

Contact Information:

marketing@danalinc.com (mailto:marketing@danalinc.com) or Get in Touch (https://danalinc.com/get-started/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Danal, Inc. via Globenewswire

