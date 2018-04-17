Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2018) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) (OTC Pink: SEHKF) (FSE:7SR) (the "Company or Seahawk") is pleased to announce that it has acquired from an arm's length vendor a 100% interest in the Xtra Point Property (the "Property"), located in the Urban Barry Gold Camp, Barry Township, Québec.

The Xtra Point Property (1 Claim covering 56 Hectares) is a strategic acquisition directly to the north of Seahawk's Touchdown property and is surrounded by a large land package 100% controlled by Osisko Mining Corporation. In consideration for the Xtra Point Property, Seahawk has issued the vendor 10,000 common shares of Seahawk. The vendor retains a 2% net smelter return royalty on the property. Seahawk has the option to reduce the royalty to a 0.5% net smelter return royalty for a cash payment to the vendor of $1 million.

Giovanni Gasbarro, President and CEO of Seahawk, stated: "Seahawk is excited by the opportunities and active exploration in the Urban Barry Camp, like our neighbor, Osisko Mining. For the second year they continue drilling near Seahawk holdings. The Xtra Point Property is immediately north of our much larger Touchdown property and fits the strategic plan of Seahawk acquiring accessible locations. This latest acquisition is the first of many planned for the Urban Barry Camp area in 2018."

Mitch Lavery, P.Geo., an advisor to Seahawk, has approved the information contained in this release and is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

