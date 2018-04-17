Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2018) - Imagin Medical (CSE: IME) (OTCPink: IMEXF) (FSE: DPD2), a medical imaging company with advanced optic and light sensor technology that will dramatically improve physicians' ability to visualize and detect cancer where endoscopes are used, is featured in video by InvestmentPitch Media.

Conventional endoscopes rely on white light, or visible light, which has been the gold standard for decades, with more than 90% of the market. Although white light is highly effective for detecting cancerous tumors that protrude above the bladder wall, it has its limitations.

For example, flat tumors may look the same as normal tissue and it is not effective in visualizing the margins, or edges, of the tumor. If the surgeon cannot see the full range of the cancer and some cells remain, the tumor can grow back and metastasize to other parts of the body.

Because of the limitations of white light in visualizing bladder cancer, various companies have introduced the use of blue light in conjunction with fluorescence imaging agents. As effective as chemical agents are in visualizing cancerous cells, the full hour required for prep time poses logistical challenges for the operating room. Viewing the cancer requires the surgeon to manually switch back and forth between two different images in order to accurately assess the details of the tumor and its exact location, posing an additional challenge for the surgical team.

Imagin Medical is developing an advanced combination of optical/light sensor technology that is estimated to be 100 times more sensitive than current systems with the ability to expose the specifics of the image in less than 15 minutes versus the full hour required by conventional fluorescence systems. Producing superior imaging quality in less than one quarter of the time of current systems is expected to increase the efficiency of the operating room and reduce healthcare costs by potentially enabling follow-up exams to be performed in the less-expensive physician's office. In addition, the surgeon will no longer need to switch back and forth between two images.

Imagin's initial target market is bladder cancer, a major cancer worldwide, and the 6th most prevalent cancer in the United States.

It is also the most expensive cancer to treat due to the greater than 50% recurrence rate in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. There are more than 75,000 new cases reported each year, with 16,000 deaths reported annually.

According to an April 2017 report by GlobalData, a recognized leader in providing business information and analytics, the bladder cancer space across the seven major markets of the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan, is set to more than triple in size from $360 million in 2015 to around $1.17 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5%.

Optel, Inc., a leader in the engineering and manufacturing of optical medical devices, has been working on the redesign of the initial prototype for commercialization.

Jay Eastman, Optel's CEO, stated: "The prototype high current LED controller for the i/Blue illumination module has been tested and performs well above expectations. We will build the pre-production version of the prototype board and have it ready for the Proof of Concept testing in May."

The product is now being used in a 10-patient research study at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

A number of clinical procedures have been performed and technical progress continues as this investigative research program focuses on the rapid interoperative identification of bladder cancer.

Recruitment of additional subjects is continuing, and procedures continue to be co-ordinated with the lead investigator's surgical schedule.

Jim Hutchens, Imagin's President and CEO, stated: "We are fortunate to be working with the University of Rochester, one of the nation's leading academic medical centers, on this important step forward for Imagin. Imagin is pleased with the study's progress to date and we're confident we will achieve the goal of visualizing bladder cancer in less than 15 minutes. We will report on study progress as information becomes available."

Imagin Medical appears to be on schedule for commercialization. The company just closed a $2.5 million financing and is well funded, with the shares trading at $0.30.

