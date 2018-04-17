Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic- and Baltic Markets



Products Impacted: Nordic Equity, Nordic Derivatives, Nordic Fixed Income, Nasdaq Commodities and Baltic Equity & Fixed Income



What you need to know:



This is a kind reminder of the GCF/TIP release 3.6.1 to be implemented in GCF production environment on Monday, April 23, 2018. Changes in TIP files distributed via File Delivery Service (FDS) will become active accordingly.



Technical upgrade will take place on Saturday April 21, 2018. System will be available for connection verifications between 12 - 23 CET, and on Sunday April 22, 2018 between 9 - 23 CET. There will be no data load during the weekend.



During the weekend IT Notice will be published only if the upgrade has failed and rollback has taken place.



The updated specification version 3.6.1 is available on GCF page and Future release page.



Release changes



General



-- Enhancements (transparency ranking calculation) on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) information. Please note that this is just technical go-live for this feature, more details will be communicated later on. -- Active note codes will be available in BasicDataTradable (BDt) message data. -- The InstrumentStatisticsExtended (INSb) message is updated to include fields high, low, first and last price -- Changes related to Suspension Reason enumeration



Changed messages



-- BasicDataBondSupplementary -- ESGRanking -- InstrumentStatistics -- InstrumentStatisticsExtended



Removed messages



-- BasicDataTrader



For more details, please have a look at TIP 3.6.1 specification and diffdoc (3.6.0 vs 3.6.1) included in the specification file package.



Please note that changes in existing messages will have impact also on files distributed via File Delivery Service (FDS) if the changing message is currently included in the file. For more details please see the TIP 3.6.1 file content specification.



Testing



Release can be tested in GCF TST3 and TST4 test systems. FDS files are available in FDS Test areas 3 and 4.



Where can I find additional information?



Market Data products: dataproducts@nasdaq.com